The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in the league and aim to right the ship next season. In doing so, the front office decided to give AJ Brown a new contract extension. As it turns out, the deal is so big that Brown made NFL history.
Brown officially signed a three-year $96 million contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network. $84 million is fully guaranteed and AJ Brown is set to play for the Eagles through the 2029 season.
“Sources: The Eagles and star WR AJ Brown agreed to terms on a new 3-year extension for $96M, the highest for any WR in NFL history. He’s now under contract [through] 2029 & his total guarantee of $84M is also the highest. The deal, his third at 27, was done by Tory Dandy of CAA.”
That's a lot of money! But the Eagles believe in their superstar wide receiver. Even AJ Brown's teammate, Darius Slay couldn't believe the money Brown just received. Slay was clearly happy for Brown.
“My dawg!!”
The Eagles have their superstar wide receiver locked up for the long haul and can focus on building the roster around him and Jalen Hurts. Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in the league for several years now and should continue doing so throughout his career.
This is a big decision to make for the Eagles. AJ Brown wasn't due to hit free agency until 2027, which is still three full seasons away. Brown's contract now won't end until after the 2029 season when he'll be 34 years old.
Last season, Brown finished with an impressive 106 receptions (career high), 1,456 yards, and seven touchdowns. He's one of the focal points of the Eagles' offense and the franchise views him as an important piece for the long haul. It'll be interesting to see how the remainder of his career plays out as Philadelphia will use him often for the next several years.
AJ Brown's 2024 season outlook
Although last season ended in disaster for the Eagles, the team is shaping up nicely to get back on top of the league. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith should continue leading the way in the passing game, making Philly a widely electric offense.
As for Brown, he should have another big season. He has gone for over 1,400 yards in his first two seasons with the Eagles. So, we should expect to see the same in the 2024-25 season. With that said, he'll probably be projected to record 1,400+ yards 7+ touchdowns next season.