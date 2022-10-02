Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.

Pederson is making his return to Philly for the first time since his exit as the Jaguars take on the Eagles in Week 4 action. The head coach wasn’t totally sure what kind of reception he would get, knowing that Philly sports fans can be pretty ruthless.

Well, the former Eagles coach got quite the warm welcome from the Philly faithful:

Eagles showed Doug Pederson on the big screen as he was taking the field, and the Super Bowl championship banner All cheers 👏 pic.twitter.com/rR7DxQMwH7 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 2, 2022

Even though he’s now leading the enemy and his Philly tenure didn’t end on a great note, Eagles fans still have a special place in their heart for Pederson. That will happen when you coach the team to its first-ever Super Bowl victory. While the Eagles won several NFL titles way back in this day, this was just their third Super Bowl trip and first successful one. They previously lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX but came up big that time around.

This Eagles vs. Jaguars game should be a good one. Philly is the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, while Jacksonville is looking to have a huge turnaround season after the Urban Meyer debacle. The Jaguars are 2-1 under Pederson and look way more dangerous with an improved Trevor Lawrence at the helm.