Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is making his return to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, and he has mixed emotions.

Doug Pederson coached the Eagles for five seasons, and he won the franchise their first Super Bowl, which was Super Bowl LII over the Patriots in the 2018-2019 season.

Now, Pederson is returning to Philadelphia as head coach of the Jaguars, who he has impressively led to a 2-1 start. The head coach is excited to go back.

“I’m looking forward to it, to getting back up there,” Pederson said. “It’s been a great place. We did a lot of good things there and I’m looking forward to, hopefully, the welcome.”

Doug Pederson should get a warm welcome. He made some questionable decisions before his firing, but at the end of the day, he gave Philadelphia fans their first Super Bowl. That should be rewarded with cheers, not boos, come Sunday.

“I don’t know. It could be mixed,” Pederson said of whether he thinks he will be cheered or booed. “I’m not going to be concerned with that. You hope it’s a good one obviously for the things you did there, but I also know that crowd and they can be a little hostile and [I’m] looking forward to that too.”

Doug Pederson doesn’t seem to be too concerned about his return to Philadelphia. His one goal is to prepare and win a football game.

“My job is to prepare the team to go play in a great environment against a really good football team that’s playing extremely well right now,” Pederson said. “For us, it’s the next one on the schedule and it just so happens to be Philly. But at the same time, it’s my job to prepare the guys this week and go play.”

It may be homecoming in Philadelphia for Doug Pederson, but he’s treating this like any other game. This game is important for both teams, who are having two of the best starts in the NFL this season. For the Eagles, everything is clicking and Jalen Hurts is playing phenomenal football. For the Jaguars, this year is about a new beginning, and Doug Pederson is doing a fantastic job of turning this franchise around. He’ll look to improve to 3-1 against his old team on Sunday.