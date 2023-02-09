Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick can’t wait for the big day to come. Less than a week before Reddick and the Eagles square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs down in Glendale for all the marbles in Super Bowl 57, the veteran pass rusher expressed his excitement for the grand event.

“I’m excited. I’m on a mission,” Haason Reddick said about how he was feeling ahead of the Super Bowl, per Eliot Shorr-Parks.

The mission, of course, for Haason Reddick this coming Sunday is simple: get Patrick Mahomes. Invading opposing backfields is a specialty of the house for Reddick, who finished the 2022 NFL regular season second in the league overall with 16.0 sacks. Only San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa had more sacks (18.5) sacks in the regular season than Hasson Reddick, who shared the same sack total with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

Haason Reddick is playing in just his first season with the Eagles. Before signing a three-year deal with Philly that’s worth $45 million in 2022, Reddick spent the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers. He played his first four seasons in the league with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the first round (13th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Together with the likes of Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick has formed a stellar pass-rushing Philly crew that should be more than just a handful for the Chiefs’ offensive line. The Eagles ranked No. 1i n the regular season with an 11.49 defensive sack rate.