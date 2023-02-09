Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is less than a week away from finally realizing his dream of playing in the Super Bowl, and he wouldn’t probably be having the opportunity to appear on the grandest stage of the sport if not for Fletcher Cox convincing him to go to Philly after he was traded there by the Detroit Lions in 2020.

“So when Philly traded for me, the question everybody else was asking me, do we feel like we were going to make it again? I said, hell yes,” Darius Slay said on his Big Play Slay podcast. “We got great leadership, man. We got great guys in this locker room, man. I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think, so man. Fletch gave me the call when I was getting traded, saying ‘ Hey Slay, we think we finna traded for you, man. And I’m like, man I want to be there.’ Fletch gave me the call and told me, ‘Hey man, they have a winning program. They win, they get playoffs and stuff like that.’ He convinced me to come over here.”

Darius Slay was traded by the Lions to the Eagles back in 2020 for a pair of future draft picks. He would later sign a three-year extension with the Eagles.

Slay, who just turned 32 last January, has since been an integral part of the Eagles’ stop unit, even making it to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. In the 2022 NFL regular season, Darius Slay picked off three passes in 17 games.