The Philadelphia Eagles' banged-up secondary was dealt another injury early on during their Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eagles safety Justin Evans suffered a neck injury on the first series of the game and is listed as questionable to return, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Evans, who headed to the medical tent after the Eagles' first series and did not return, was replaced at safety by Terrell Edmunds, with Sydney Brown manning the slot.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Evans, 28, emerged as a starter in the Eagles' defensive backfield during training camp. The veteran safety was drafted by the Buccaneers and signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia this offseason.

The Eagles' defense, a big reason why they advanced to the Super Bowl last year, has been hit with injuries early on this season.

Talented corner Avonte Maddox was placed on the Injured Reserve with a torn pectoral and is out indefinitely. Fellow defensive backs Edmunds, dealing with an illness, and Reed Blankenship, also popped up on this week's injury report.

Eagles second-year pro Nakobe Dean, who is manning the middle with the departed TJ Edwards in Chicago, is also on IR and will be on the shelf for multiple weeks.

At least for Monday night against the Buccaneers, the Eagles will have to hope that the secondary can hold up against a Tampa Bay offense that has surprised many to start the year.