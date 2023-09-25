Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirriani is making an intriguing defensive move ahead of the team’s Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After losing slot cornerback Avonte Maddox in Week 2, wide corner James Bradberry will take his place, and go up against the Bucs’ star slot wide receiver, Chris Godwin, on Monday night.

“Sources: The #Eagles will start All-Pro CB James Bradberry at nickel tonight vs the #Buccaneers,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted Monday afternoon. “Expect to see Bradberry frequently matched up with Tampa’s dynamic slot receiver Chris Godwin.”

Schultz went on to explain how Bradberry, a veteran boundary CB, comes to find himself in the slot against one of the best slot receivers in the game.

“James Bradberry actually spent time at nickel during training camp. #Eagles DC Sean Desai wanted him to learn the position, despite his unconventional 6-1, 212-pound frame,” Schultz reported. “Bradberry said: ‘It's a long season. Injuries always happen. You never know when my name and number might be called to get in there.’”

After Maddox went out with a torn pec, the Eagles are calling Bradberry’s number in Week 3 on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers. Through two games this season, Godwin has 10 catches for 109 yards. He’s also had over 1,000 yards receiving in three of the last four campaigns. The move will also leave either Darius Slay, Josh Jobe, or rookie Kylee Ringo with the job of guarding superstar Bucs WR Mike Evans.

This James Bradberry vs Chris Godwin matchup will lend even more intrigue to this matchup of undefeated teams. When the dust settles, only one will join the ranks of the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers as 2023 sides with no losses on their records heading into Week 4.