Nick Sirianni getting hit with popcorn caused many reactions

A video of a Philadelphia Eagles fan throwing a bucket of popcorn at head coach Nick Sirianni after the playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went viral.

Eagles fan really threw the popcorn bucket at Nick Sirianni This fanbase is something else.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8K7A76iAfR — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2024

The Eagles lost the game to the Buccaneers 32-9, ending their season losing six of seven games after a 10-1 start. Nick Sirianni had begun to take a lot of heat and criticism, and his job status is up in the air regarding 2024. A shocking development for the head coach that was loved by the fanbase after a trip to the Super Bowl last year and a great start to the 2023 season.

Philadelphia is known to be a tough sports down, with wild fans, and the video lived up to that reputation. It caused the Eagles fanbase to catch some heat, and sparked funny reactions in general. Let's get to some of the best reactions to the viral video of the Eagles fan throwing a bucket of pop corn on Sirianni.

Eagles fan are terrible — Xavier1415 (@Xavier1415) January 16, 2024

"Popcorn, we talking about Popcorn, the Eagles just had one of the worst collapse in NFL history and we on here talking about Popcorn" Allen Iverson pic.twitter.com/gsMXPmrxIP — Midtown Mike (@MidtownMike22) January 16, 2024

Security gone be outside waiting for bro like this pic.twitter.com/dHfsWS7WOY — NFL Youngboy (@nflyb15) January 16, 2024

Everything went off the rails so fast for the Eagles. It will be interesting to see what changes take place this offseason. If Sirianni is retained, he might have to reset with both coordinators again. That might provide Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie incentive to rest at head coach too, especially if there is a fear that it will not work out again, as it did last offseason when Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon got head coaching jobs last year.

Sirianni is set to meet with Jeffrey Lurie to determine the team's plans for 2024, then a decision on Sirianni's job status will be made for 2024.