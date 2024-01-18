D'Andre Swift doesn't know if he will be back.

The Philadelphia Eagles saw their season come to an end with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. Suddenly, questions are swirling in Philadelphia just one year removed from a Super Bowl trip. The future of Nick Sirianni remains in the air, and running back D'Andre Swift spoke on what lies ahead for him as well (h/t Sportsradio 94WIP).

‘Time will tell…We'll see…If the opportunity presents itself, we'll see when we get there.”

D’Andre Swift on if he’ll be back with the Eagles: “Time will tell, we’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/5WxtndL1Gj — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 17, 2024

Swift came over via a trade in the offseason after starting his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. In his lone season in Philadelphia, he rushed for 1,049 yards with five scores, marking the first time in his career that he crossed the 1,000-yard mark threshold.

D'Andre Swift had just one carry in the season opener but exploded for 175 yards and a score in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings and never looked back from that point on.

With Miles Sanders signing with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, Swift emerged as the lead back and became a central part of the offense. If he ends up leaving in free agency, the Eagles will lean on Kenneth Gainwell or grab someone else, whether it is in the draft or free agency.

There are a lot of questions for the Eagles to answer this offseason after an early playoff exit, and Swift's future with the team is one of the big ones. Only time will tell, and it could get really interesting over te next few months.