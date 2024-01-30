Would you trust the Neuralink brain implant?

Elon Musk‘s brain chip company, Neuralink, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully implanting its first device in a live human being, the Washington Post reports. Musk announced the development in a social media post, noting that the patient who received the implant on January 28th is “recovering well.” Initial results indicate promising neuron spike detection, referring to the brain cells using electrical and chemical signals for information transmission.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink aims to aid individuals in recovering from traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, treat mental health disorders, and establish connections between humans and the internet for applications like music streaming and telepathic communication.

The implanted device, located in the brain's movement-planning region, interprets neural activity, allowing individuals to control external devices such as smartphones or computers using their thoughts. Currently undergoing clinical trials, the device is open to individuals with quadriplegia due to conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or spinal cord injuries.

Elon Musk revealed that the first Neuralink product, called Telepathy, will initially benefit people who have lost limb functionality. Musk highlighted the potential for individuals like Stephen Hawking to communicate at a faster pace than a speed typist or auctioneer.

Neuralink's achievement marks a substantial step forward despite facing regulatory challenges related to safety concerns. The company joins others, including Blackrock Neurotech and Synchron, in testing brain implants on humans. Elon Musk's role in reinvigorating interest in brain-computer interface technology has been notable, and he has suggested its potential to enhance human function more broadly.