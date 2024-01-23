Elon Musk, visiting a Holocaust death camp in Poland as a mea culpa for his recent antisemitic comments, only added fuel to the fire.

The Jewish community let out a resounding “oy” on Monday after hearing Elon Musk's latest attempt to distance himself from the antisemitic views he espoused on X/Twitter recently, which he's been putting on a full-court atonement press for ever since.

Musk was in southern Poland visiting the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz when his verbal IBS struck yet again. Shortly after lighting a candle in memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, as he spoke in the nearby city of Krakow, Musk decided to pronounce, “Two-thirds of my friends are Jewish.” He then dug the hole deeper, adding “I’m Jewish by association. I’m aspirationally Jewish.”

Yes, because that's exactly what Jews want right now, for Elon Musk to declare himself one of us (hopefully you detect my Jewish sarcasm there). That takes some serious chutzpah, Elon.

And if he were really Jewish, Elon Musk would know that telling everyone how many Jewish friends you have is one of the oldest antisemitic tropes in the book.

Musk was escorted through Auschwitz by Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the chairman and founder of the European Jewish Association. The conference he later spoke at was organized by the association and concerned antisemitism.

The New York Times was there to report on the latest inciting comments. Musk also added that he was “somewhat naïve” about the dangers posed by anti-Jewish sentiment because “in the circles I move in, I see no antisemitism.”

Musk has been under fire ever since November when he directly endorsed an antisemitic post on X/Twitter, the social media platform he owns, and referred to the hate speech as “the actual truth.”

The original post accused Jewish communities of pushing “hatred against whites” and supporting the immigration of “hordes of minorities.”

After the White House denounced Musk's actions, and advertisers began fleeing X/Twitter, Musk was quick to apologize, saying “it might be literally the worst and dumbest post I’ve ever done.”

Since then, Musk has been actively attempting to quell the controversy by visiting a site of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a Tesla factory in California, and speaking out against the antisemitic hate speech at elite U.S. colleges.

But it all rings a little hollow when he says things like calling himself “aspirationally Jewish” after just visiting a Holocaust death camp site.

According to the New York Times, Musk further added in his speech that he had seen film from Auschwitz, which was liberated by the Soviet Army in January 1945, “but it hits you much more in the heart when you see it in person. I’m still absorbing the tragedy of what happened.”

Apparently though Elon Musk hasn't absorbed the tragedy of the Holocaust enough to understand the impact of his flippant, antisemitic words on the Jewish community.