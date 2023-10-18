Elon Musk just announced that he will start to charge X (formerly Twitter) users $1 a year to post on the social network, Variety reported citing a Fortune article. According to a post on the website, as of October 17th, the company has started testing Not A Bot. This is a new subscription tier for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand.

Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected. This… — Support (@Support) October 17, 2023

Not A Bot is an annual subscription plan that will require new users to verify their phone numbers and pay $1. The price will vary by country and currency.

New users will “read for free, but $1/year to write,” Musk posted on his own X account. The website is more specific about the actions new users can take: post content, Like posts, Reply, Repost and Quote other accounts’ posts and Bookmark posts.

Users who opt out of the $1 annual fee “will only be able to take ‘read only' actions, such as: Read posts, Watch videos, and Follow accounts.” This new plan is supposed “to stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform,” according to Musk's post.

The idea to start charge users a fee to use X came from a discussion with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting that this was to deter the creation of bot accounts. The same concept was echoed by the announcement on the website, adding, “This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. Within this test, existing users are not affected.”

In August, Musk also said that the platform will be removing the “block” feature from users' feeds, but it will still be available in DMs.