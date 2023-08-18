Pretty soon, you won't be able to block people on X (formerly Twitter). At least according to Elon Musk.

In a tweet exchange, Musk said that, “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature', except for DMs.”

He followed that up with “It makes no sense,” speaking about the block feature.

Live and breathe pop culture?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Musk then clarified that you can still mute and block accounts from DMs. Your feed is a different story.

The removal of the block feature is another head-scratcher from Musk. It was the easiest way to eliminate any harassment from Twitter feeds. Muting will take users off of your feed, but they can still reply to tweets (or posts).

Elon Musk purchased Twitter on October 22, 2022. He bought the social media platform for a whopping $44 billion. He is most known for his work with Tesla and SpaceX, and he is currently the richest man in the world.

RECOMMENDED
Elon Musk, Chatri Sityodtong, Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk called out by ONE Championship CEO amid Mark Zuckerberg fight rumors

Abhinav Kini ·

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk

‘Elon isn’t serious’: Mark Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk amid cage fight issues

Steve Silverman ·

UFC, Conor McGregor, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

UFC legend Conor McGregor’s honest admission amid rumored Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg fight

Trevor Booth ·

Over the past year, a lot of changes have come to the social media platform. He did appoint Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal executive, as the new CEO of Twitter earlier this summer. Earlier this summer, Twitter became X in one of the most puzzling rebrands in recent memory.

This summer, Musk has also ignited a rivalry with Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta and Facebook. The two billionaires teased a UFC-style cage fight. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen.

The reason for Musk discarding of the block feature is unknown. Perhaps someone tipped him off to how many users had him blocked (including myself).