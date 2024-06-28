The Round of 16 is here, as England will face Slovakia on Sunday in Germany. We're here to share our Euro odds series, make an England-Slovakia prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

England is in the Round of 16 for the third consecutive Euro tournament. Significantly, it got here by defeating Serbia 1-0 in the first match of the group stage. England then played a 1-1 draw with Denmark before engaging in a scoreless draw with Slovenia. It hopes to rectify things after finishing as a runner-up in the Euro 2021 finals.

Slovakia is in the Round of 16 for the second time in the last three Euro tournaments. Ultimately, it started things well with a 1-0 win over Belgium. Slovakia fell 2-1 to the Ukraine before finishing with a 1-1 draw with Romania. Consequently, the reward is a showdown with England, the heavy favorite that has dominated this series.

England and Slovakia have played each other just six times. Yet, England has won five times, with the other match resulting in a draw. Slovakia has never defeated England and looks to change things this weekend.

2024 Euros Odds: England-Slovakia Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

How to Watch England vs. Slovakia

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why England Will Win

England has made it to the Round of 16 despite not really playing its best football. Somehow, the Land of the Rose has been solid on defense but has had a thorny issue scoring goals.

Harry Kane has one goal on six shots through the first three matches of the group stage. Yet, he still needs to do more to help the Three Lions roar to victory. Bukayo Saka has an assist and two shots through three matches. Furthermore, he looks to make more contact and get some passes to Kane to set up more scoring chances.

The midfielders have some work to do, and Declan Rice leads the charge. So far, he has not scored, but he did make 58 passes in the last showdown against Slovenia. Jude Bellingham has one goal on two shots through three matches. Additionally, he had 54 passes in the last showdown with Slovenia. Phil Foden has fired off seven shots but has yet to score. Regardless, he still distributed an impressive 80 passes in the last match.

The defense has been excellent on the pitch. First, John Stones delivered 10 tackles and 10 clears. Kyle Walker has 13 tackles, four clears, and even six interceptions against Slovenia. Meanwhile, Marc Guehni has 19 tackles and 11 clears. Kieran Trippier has delivered 19 tackles and six clears. Overall, these four defensemen have done a lot to help goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has notched 10 saves and conceded just one goal.

England will win this match if the midfielders can set up crisp passes for Kane to kick into the net to get the boys going early. Then, it needs another excellent performance from the defense and Pickford.

Why Slovakia Will Win

Slovakia is the heavy underdog in this one as it battles England. Therefore, it needs everything to go right to have a chance to defeat Great Britain in the Round of 16.

It starts with offense. Ultimately, forward Ivan Schranz will be the one to watch, as he has two goals on four shots in the group stage. But David Strelek has not scored on four shots. However, Likas Haraslin has one assist over three matches.

The midfielders must also do their part to help Slovakia pull off the upset. What this requires includes great passing and maneuvering to avoid the English. Juraj Kucka has an assist over three group-stage matches. Additionally, he had 33 passes against Romania. Stanislav Lobatka has not scored. Yet, he delivered 51 passes against Romania. Ondrej Dude has one goal on four shots. Furthermore, he delivered 42 passes in the last match.

The defense will also need to do everything to contain Kane. It starts with Milan Skriniar, who has 15 tackles and 18 clears. Denis Vavro also must step up. So far, he has 10 tackles and 22 clears. David Hanchko has delivered, with 26 tackles and 11 clears. Meanwhile, Peter Pekarik has notched 23 tackles and seven clears. All these men have done their part to help goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has notched 11 saves and conceded three goals over three matches.

Slovakia will defeat England if it can maintain possession and make good passes to set up scoring chances. Then, it needs to play strong defense to avoid giving up good chances to England, especially Kane.

Final England-Slovakia Prediction & Pick

England is a well-known superpower in the football world. Conversely, Slovakia is not. While it would be an amazing story to see Slovakia rise to the challenge and do everything it can to upset England, it is not likely. As highlighted, everything must be done right for that to happen. We still have not even seen the best of Kane yet. Consequently, we feel like Slovakia may see that in this match as he nets a goal to help the English advance to the quarterfinals while sending Slovakia home.

Final England-Slovakia Prediction & Pick: England 3-Way Moneyline (-250)