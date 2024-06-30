A three games to none advantage had slipped away from the Florida Panthers. When they took the ice in Monday's seventh game against the Edmonton Oilers, the Panthers were playing to win the Stanley Cup and to avoid the major embarrassment of blowing a 3-0 lead in the series. If Florida had lost that game, an argument could have been made that it was the worst choke in NHL history. However, Sam Reinhart had plenty to say about that.

The Oilers had outplayed the Panthers badly in Games through 4 through 6, but the Panthers seemed to find their footing in the first period of Game 7. They scored the first goal of the game on a Carter Verhaeghe tip in and they escaped the period with the score tied at 1-1.

Still, the game was up for grabs in the second period when Reinhart made his statement. He carried the puck up the right wing boards and when the Edmonton defense failed to cut him off, he fired the puck on net as he reached the faceoff circle. Edmonton goalie Sam Skinner did not have a good view of the shot and he left some room on the short side as the puck found the back of the net at the 15:11 mark. The relief among the Panthers and their fans was palpable, and the Panthers defense held that lead through the end of the period.

When the third period started, many expected Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to produce a tying goal. However, the Florida defense refused to give in and as the minutes ticked by, they held onto the lead. The Oilers appeared gassed in the final minutes and the Panthers survived the period and emerged with the 2-1 triumph. Their fans roared their approval and the celebration ensued.

Panthers celebrate first Stanley Cup and celebrate throughout the week

Moments after the final horn, Panthers players tossed their gloves and sticks in the air and congratulated each other with back slaps and loud celebratory roars. Keeper of the Cup Philip Pritchard wheeled the Stanley Cup on to the ice at Amerant Bank Arena and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman awarded the legendary trophy.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was the first to skate with the Cup, and his teammates followed. Reinhart had his chance to skate joyously with the Stanley Cup and to celebrate with teammates and fans in the days that followed.

However, Reinhart was unable to participate in the championship parade, and he offered an explanation over why he had to pass on the event.

“I won't be able to make it,” Reinhart said. “Pretty sad about it, but my best friend is getting married and there's no way I can miss it. I have to be there for him. I will certainly be there in spirit and hope to see you all very soon.”

Reinhart scored 57 goals during the regular season and 10 more in the playoffs, so it's clear that Panthers fans won't hold his absence against him.