On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans made a splash on the trade market when it was announced that they would be trading for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr., and two future first round picks. It was a hefty price for the Pelicans to pay for Murray, who saw his defensive reputation take a severe hit during his tenure with the Hawks but remains a gifted shot creator, something that New Orleans was in desperate need of during their first round sweep loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Another potential area of need for this Pelicans group is around the basket, as center Jonas Valanciunas can leave the team once free agency begins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. If the latest reports are any indication, it seems that the Pelicans are already making plans for reinforcements in the event that the big man does indeed take his talents elsewhere.

“Amid the expected (Isaiah) Hartenstein courtship, rival teams have expressed trade interest in Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., including the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype,” reported NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “The Pelicans are searching to add a center, with Jonas Valanciunas expected to depart in free agency…”

Wendell Carter profiles as one of the more intriguing, under the radar big men in the game today, capable of stretching the floor and showing good versatility and instincts to make up for his relative lack of size for the position.

What is the Pelicans' ceiling?

A lot of that will depend on what ends up happening with small forward Brandon Ingram, who the Pelicans could still theoretically look to trade if the two sides can't come to an agreements on a contract extension. Right now, it doesn't seem that Ingram and the Pelicans are seeing eye to eye on that front.

Even without Ingram, this Pelicans' team has a lot to like. While Murray and CJ McCollum will likely be a turnstile on defense just as Murray and Trae Young were in Atlanta, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are both elite wing defenders who can help compensate for that, and if the team does bring in Carter, that gives them another plus defender in the mix.

Of course, the biggest question mark with New Orleans, as has been the case ever since they drafted him back in 2019, is the health of Zion Williamson. When Williamson is on the court, the Pelicans can compete with anyone, as he truly is one of the best 15 to 20 players in the NBA, boasting a unique combination of explosiveness and touch around the rim that is nearly impossible to fully shut off.

However, despite enjoying the healthiest season of his career to date in 2023-24, Williamson sustained an injury at the worst possible time against the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in game and was forced to miss the entire (four game) postseason run.

In any case, the Pelicans could certainly look a lot different when next season rolls around.