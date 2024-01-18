Get the details on Epic Games Store's newest free game, Infinifactory, available from January 25 until February 1, 2024.

The Epic Games Store, continues to demonstrate its generosity by offering a series of captivating free games to its users. Beginning January 25, 2024, Epic Games Store users have the opportunity to claim Infinifactory, a sandbox puzzle game, at no cost. This offer extends through February 1 and follows the recent giveaway of the indie platformer Love, available from January 18 to January 25.

The Epic Games Store's tradition of providing free games has become a hallmark of its service, distinguishing it in the competitive digital distribution landscape. The latest offering, Infinifactory, invites players into a world of creative problem-solving and factory building. Released in 2015, the game challenges players to design and construct elaborate factories, blending puzzle-solving with sandbox-style creativity. Despite its mixed initial reception, Infinifactory has since achieved an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, a testament to its enduring appeal and the strong community it has fostered.

Priced regularly at $24.99, Infinifactory presents an attractive opportunity for Epic Games Store users to enhance their digital library without financial outlay. The game's inclusion in the free games lineup underscores Epic Games Store's commitment to delivering diverse and quality gaming experiences to its user base.

Full List Of Epic Games Store Free Games January 2024

Ghostrunner (December 31 – January 1)

Escape Academy (January 1 – January 2)

20 Minutes Till Dawn (January 2 – January 3)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (January 3 – January 4)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (January 4 – January 11)

Sail Forth (January 11 – January 18)

Love (January 18 – January 25)

Infinifactory (January 25 – February 1)

However, the path to this latest offering has not been without its challenges. Last week's free game, Sail Forth, encountered a technical issue where users were prompted to pay instead of being able to access it for free. This hiccup was promptly addressed by Epic Games Store, ensuring that users could claim Love without hindrance and setting the stage for the smooth release of Infinifactory.

In anticipation of Infinifactory, users can currently immerse themselves in the captivating indie experience of Love. This title, available for free until January 25, offers a brief but engaging gameplay experience. Following the conclusion of Love's availability, players will have the opportunity to explore the creative and expansive challenges of Infinifactory.

The process for claiming Infinifactory is straightforward. Users have until 10 AM CT on Thursday, February 1, to add the game to their collection. After this deadline, the spotlight will shift to another title, keeping the lineup fresh and varied. This approach maintains a sense of anticipation and surprise among the user community, as the next free game remains a closely guarded secret until its announcement. The diverse selection of free games spans various genres and appeals to a wide range of gaming preferences.

The Epic Games Store continues to thrive as a digital platform, not only for its competitive pricing and extensive game catalog but also for its commitment to enriching the gaming community. By offering free games like Infinifactory, the store enhances its appeal and accessibility to gamers of all interests and backgrounds.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming