The first Europa Conference League finalists meet for a rematch, as the Dutch and the Italians clash in Stadio Olimpico! It’s time to check our Europa League odds series, starring our Roma-Feyenoord prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Roma is on a one-goal disadvantage after falling 1-0 in the first leg in De Kuip. Roma will be fueled with momentum after a 3-0 win over Udinese in Serie A. Jose Mourinho’s squad will be fixing their gaze as they get the Europa League trophy a year after they won the inaugural Eruopa Conference League trophy.

Including the 1-0 win over the Wolves last timeout, Feyenoord is on a three-game winning streak. Feyenoord also got a 0-3 win over SC Cambuur in the Eredivisie.

Here are the Roma-Feyenoord soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Roma-Feyenoord Odds

AS Roma: -130

Feyenoord Rotterdam: +360

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +118

Under 2.5 Goals: -144

How to Watch Roma vs. Feyenoord

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Roma Can Beat Feyenoord

After Roma got pipped 1-0 in the Netherlands by Feyenoord, Jose Mourinho’s boys had to face Udinese at Stadio Olimpico. It is the prolific venue that makes all the difference in the World for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The hosts returned to winning ways in Serie A on Sunday as goals from Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Tammy Abraham helped them defeat Udinese 3-0 at home. Jose Mourinho’s men are actually enjoying a very respectable campaign domestically, currently sitting three points clear in the third spot, and look to be on their way to a return to the Champions League next season. Roma posts a 10-1-4 home record in the Serie A, scoring 23 goals while conceding only nine. This will be a good sight for the Wolves as they host the Dutch club in their third official face-off. Roma has won seven of their last eight home games while keeping clean sheets in these wins and they will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Jose Mourinho welcomed Tammy Abraham back into the lineup after an injury scare after he limped off in the second half of the first leg. The English striker was on the scoresheet in the league win over Udinese and his addition will be key as the Giallorossi hope to overturn a one-goal deficit. Roma most recently won against the visitors in the first Europa Conference League final, making Mourinho the first gaffer to win all three European trophies.

The Portuguese coach awaits an update on Paulo Dybala’s injury, and he will face a late fitness test. Rick Karsdorp is out for this game. In this match, Mourinho will be deploying Tammy Abraham in the forward slot along with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy. Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, and Roger Ibanez are primed to take the defense for Roma.

Why Feyenoord Can Beat Roma

Feyenoord comes into this game on the back of a 0-3 win over SC Cambuur in the Eredivisie. Santiago Gimenez and Sebastian Szymanski scored for Feyenoord, while Calvin Mac-Intosh committed an unfortunate own goal.

The visitors managed to exact revenge for their 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season. They need to protect a narrow lead which might be a difficult task considering Roma’s impressive home form in the Europa League this season.

It has been a terrific season for Feyenoord thus far. In addition to reaching the Europa League quarter-finals following an epic 7-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the return leg of their last-16 tie, they seem to be waltzing away with their first Eredivisie title since 2016-2017. In the Dutch Eredivisie, they are first on the table with a 21-7-1 record with eight points more than the next team on the table, Ajax.

Feyenoord only managed to get one loss this year, which was against Ajax in the KNVB Beker. Gaffer Arne Slot has been making waves for the club, which includes an 11-3-1 record on the road in Eredivisie, scoring 39 goals in their travels. Arne Slot’s team, in addition to great results, can boast of a serious offensive arsenal, which is best witnessed by the fact that they delivered at least three goals in five of the previous seven competitive challenges. While doing well in Europe will certainly be an ambition, Feyenoord’s priorities, understandably, might lie domestically right now.

Arne Slot’s team will be reduced, as Patrik Walemark and Mimeirhel Benita are out while Quinten Timber has a doubtful status. Santiago Gimenez, Oussama Idrissi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are expected to lead the line for Feyenoord.

Final Roma-Feyenoord Prediction & Pick

The Wolves will be hoping to maintain a positive record against Feyenoord. With their homecourt advantage, this will be an exciting match to watch with Roma taking the win.

Final Roma-Feyenoord Prediction & Pick: Roma (-130), Over 2.5 goals (+118)