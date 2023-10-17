There are new stars that will be present on the Alpine F1 team paddock in the coming seasons. The Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly-led squad has been struggling to get into their groove for the season. Bringing in stars like Rory McIlroy, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Kansas City Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce would massively boost their finances. In return, these big-name individuals have motivations that span from personal gain all the way to helping in the pursuit to globalize the sport.

Rory McIlroy got real on why he chose to invest in the Alpine F1 team in his latest statement, “Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best.”

The golfer's hopes could remain high with the ceilings of both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Both are extremely good drivers with Grand Prix wins in their belts. The mismanagement of Otmar Szafnauer could be the one thing holding them back from rising in the F1 season standings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another star who has a lot of expectations for the French team, “The opportunity is very exciting. F1 is growing massively worldwide, and we look forward to contributing to that growth.”

There is a lot to improve in the F1 team that they have invested in. Currently, they are sixth in the World Constructors' Championship standings with 90 points and two podium finishes. Will all of this star power and investments increase their chances to chase Oracle Red Bull racing next year?