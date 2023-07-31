Alpine has been enduring a lot of hardships for the past two years. They saw the exit of great drivers like Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri. Otmar Szafnauer joined the squad in hopes of revitalizing the team after Alain Prost left them. Although, his stint with the French team did not last. This was given that Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon had two double ‘Did Not Finish' race statuses. These events transpired before the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Otmar Szafnauer had served his final race with Alpine during the Belgian Grand Prix. This last straw put Alain Prost on the edge. He slammed the team for their incompetence throughout the whole situation, via Andrew Benson of BBC.

“During my years at Renault, how many times have I heard in the corridors of the headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, that F1 was a simple sport that could be run from home by men in place? Laurent Rossi is the finest example of the Dunning-Kruger Effect, that of an incapable leader who thinks he can overcome his incompetence by his arrogance and his lack of humanity toward his troops,” he said while taking jabs at Laurent Rossi.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Professor even compared the lack of backing that Alpine had despite other teams in the grid being able to succeed using team retention as a long-term strategy.

“Ferrari worked with Jean Todt relying on Ross Brawn and Michael Schumacher; Mercedes enjoyed success with Toto Wolff backed by Niki Lauda and James Allison with Lewis Hamilton spearheading. Red Bull, even if it is not backed by a major manufacturer, does the same. It is Christian Horner and Adrian Newey who manage their two drivers, Sebastian Vettel and now Max Verstappen,” Prost said.

Will the French team wake up after they caught the blame from an F1 legend?