Ryan Reynolds is starting to make a sports empire. He first started out by investing and reinvigorating Wrexham. His latest venture sees him entering the peak of motorsport as the Deadpool actor invested in the F1 Alpine Racing team along with Michael B. Jordan. The investment helps out drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly a lot because they are pushing for more points during the season.

Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments have all invested €200 million in Alpine. The group of Investors included both Ryan Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan who are diversifying their assets in F1.

Moreover, projected earnings come that may come in 2030 can bless Alpine. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly's team aims for €8 billion in revenue targets by the said span of time. Alpine F1's Chief Executive Officer Laurent Rossi explained the importance of this deal, via Formula 1.

“This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with a strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term,” he said.

Ryan Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan are part of a group of investors that have been accustomed to this type of business venture. Notably, they helped back the Dallas Cowboys and Toulouse FC. Perhaps, their most famous investment was to National League Champions Wrexham AFC.

Will this be enough for them to make a run at the World Constructors' Championship?