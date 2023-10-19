The Atlanta Falcons continue to make additions to their offense. They recently traded for Van Jefferson in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, and now they are signing Damiere Byrd to the practice squad in a reunion, per Scott Bair of Falcons.com.

‘The Falcons have: – signed WR Damiere Byrd to the practice squad – placed WR Keilhan Harris on practice squad IR Byrd was with the Falcons in 2022.'

Byrd has bounced around quite a bit since coming into the NFL and has played on five different teams, including a three-year stint with the Carolina Panthers to begin his career. He also spent a brief time with each of the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots, and the Chicago Bears before joining the Falcons in 2022.

Byrd's best statistical campaign came when he caught 47 passes for 604 yards (both career-highs) with the Patriots after signing a one-year deal in 2020.

In 2022 with the Falcons, Byrd caught 13 passes for 268 yards with a pair of scores in 14 games, so he saw quite a bit of run and is already familiar with Arthur Smith's system in place. Ironically enough, Byrd's best game last season came against the Panthers, when he caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

He is joining the practice squad, but it might not be long before he is activated to the 53-man roster. The Falcons have gotten off to a 3-3 start and are surprisingly alive in the NFC South, and they have a huge divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up in Week 7.