The NFL trade action is heating up, and the Los Angeles Rams have now traded wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons for draft compensation, per Ian Rapoport.

‘Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to trade for #Rams WR Van Jefferson. It’s a 2025 pick swap — 6th and 7th rounders. They hope to recapture his play from 2021. A low-risk, high-reward deal.'

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the Rams were looking into trading Jefferson, especially with Cooper Kupp's return and the emergence of Puka Nacua. It didn't take long, and now Jefferson joins a loaded offense that includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons offense has been up and down, and the play of Desmond Ridder even has fans calling for Taylor Heinicke to get playing time. It's a worrisome time in Atlanta despite a 3-2 record, and the leading pass-catcher is veteran tight end Jonnu Smith, who has 246 yards. Then comes Pitts and London, but the second leading WR is Mack Hollins, who has nine catches for 143 yards, so Jefferson should see ample playing time right off the bat.

Nonetheless, Jefferson heads to Atlanta, and they are hoping for a resurgence of his strong 2021 season.

In 2021, Jefferson had 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns en route to the Rams Super Bowl victory. In 2022, he had 24 grabs for 369 yards and three scores, but Jefferson had just eight catches for 108 yards through five games and was only on the field for two snaps on Sunday.

The Falcons face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and Jefferson might be able to suit up for that game if he can learn the playbook in time.