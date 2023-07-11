The NFL did not have to do it. But it did anyway to the chagrin of Atlanta Falcons fans who will now have to endure a sports-induced trauma related to THAT devastating Super Bowl loss at the hands of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots back in 2017.

See, the NFL's official Twitter account decided to upload, in its entirety, the entire Super Bowl LI game between the Falcons and the Patriots. Needless to say, Falcons fans are not having any of it, while others are simply having the best time of their lives wrapping their heads around the fact that the NFL actually posted the nearly two hours video of that memorable (or forgettable, depending on which team you were rooting for at the time) from out of nowhere.

Falcons fans pic.twitter.com/4oCRXyxu2R — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 11, 2023

Atlanta Falcons fans seeing this tweet… pic.twitter.com/TT63AVPaDj — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) July 11, 2023

The Falcons and their fans felt they had the Super Bowl in the bag when they went up by as many as 25 points in the third quarter of that matchup following a Matt Bryant extra-point kick after Tevin Coleman scored a touchdown off of a pass from Matt Ryan. Atlanta would never again score in the game, as it saw the Patriots almost mechanically chop the Falcons' lead down and ultimately win, 34-28.

It's been nearly six years since that game, but it's barely been forgotten, thanks in large part to social media and the endless use of memes that that Super Bowl meltdown by the Falcons has inspired. It's the one that got away for the Falcons, but they're not going to stop trying to chase a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

