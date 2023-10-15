The Atlanta Falcons have had an up-and-down season so far in the 2023 NFL season. They have made some significant moves, including trading up to select offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron in the second round of the draft. However, they have struggled to find consistency on the field. Right now, they have a record of 3-2 heading into Week 6. One move that could help them turn things around is the recent acquisition of wide receiver Van Jefferson from the Los Angeles Rams. In this article, we will discuss the Falcons' performance so far this season, Van Jefferson's acquisition, and the next trade the Falcons should make.

Atlanta Falcons Performance in the 2023 NFL Season

The Falcons have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season. They started the season with back-to-back wins over the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. However, they then suffered two losses in a row to the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. They bounced back with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 5. Next up for them are the reeling Washington Commanders.

One of the Falcons' biggest strengths this season has been their ground offense. They are currently ranked 12th in the league in rushing yards per game (121.6). Rookie running back Bijan Robinson has been playing well, averaging over 100 total yards from scrimmage per game. Sophomore QB Desmond Ridder, however, has been a bit inconsistent. He averages over 214 passing yards per game and currently has a passer rating of 85.8. He can still improve. On the other end, the Falcons have been pretty good on defense. They are top 10 in both points allowed per game (19.2) and yards allowed per game (295.2). Still, there's a lot of room for improvement.

Van Jefferson's Season So Far

Speaking of improvements, the Atlanta Falcons made a significant move on October 12, 2023, when they acquired Van Jefferson from the Los Angeles Rams in a big trade. This marked a pivotal moment for the promising wide receiver.

During his time with the Rams, Jefferson established himself as a valuable asset, having played in 49 games. In this span, he showcased his skills and developed into a reliable target for the Rams. This experience and the knowledge he gained playing with a talented team in Los Angeles undoubtedly played a crucial role in his growth as a player.

Now he joins the Falcons for the remainder of the 2023 season. Jefferson should continue to make a substantial impact on the field. With five games under his belt, he has already demonstrated his prowess. He has caught a total of eight passes for 108 yards. Notably, however, Jefferson has not found the endzone yet this year.

The transition from one franchise to another can be a challenging endeavor for any player, but we expect Jefferson to seamlessly integrate into the Falcons' offense. His dynamic style of play and potentially strong performance suggest that he will be a key figure in the Falcons' offensive strategies as the season progresses. Falcons fans are eagerly anticipating his continued contributions and are excited to see him flourish in the team's colors.

Now let's look at the Falcons' next trade to make after adding Jefferson.

Acquire Ed Oliver

The Falcons have undeniably bolstered their receiving corps with the inclusion of Van Jefferson. However, their roster still reveals certain areas in need of attention. One pressing concern is their pass rush, which has been notably lackluster this season. In fact, they are dead last in the league with just 1.0 sack per game. In this context, the Falcons are exploring potential avenues for improvement, and one trade prospect that's gaining traction is Ed Oliver from the Buffalo Bills.

Strip Sack for Ed Oliver!! The former Coog continues to have a major impact on the field🐾#GoCoogs|#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RuWQrnOrwR — UH Sports (@uhsportstalk) October 8, 2023

Keep in mind that the Falcons have shown shrewdness in their moves. Over the offseason, they secured the services of defensive linemen like David Onyemata and Calais Campbell. They also acquired linebacker Kaden Elliss, and talented defensive backs Jessie Bates and Mike Hughes. These acquisitions reflect the team's commitment to shoring up their defense, an area that has struggled in recent years. Remember also that they ranked second to last in the league in sacks with a mere 21 last season and fell short in various defensive metrics.

Enter Ed Oliver. He is a former top-10 draft pick from the class of 2019. Sure, he may not have consistently maintained elite performance levels. Still, he has certainly made his mark in Buffalo as a disruptive force in the pass-rushing department.

Oliver possesses a unique combination of strength, agility, and athleticism. This has translated into an impressive stat line of 175 tackles, 18.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 11 passes defended over his first five seasons.

However, it's important to note that the Bills are reluctant to part ways with Oliver as they aim for another shot at the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, they also have their eyes on a few trade targets to enhance their offensive capabilities. Complicating matters further, Oliver is currently playing out his rookie contract on the fifth-year option. Despite that, his name had been tossed around as a potential trade candidate earlier in the offseason. If the Falcons can dangle some draft picks, the Bills might just take the bait.

Looking Ahead

The Falcons have had an up-and-down season so far in the 2023 NFL season. However, they have the potential to turn things around. The addition of Van Jefferson gives them another weapon on offense, but they still have some areas of need. One potential trade target for the Falcons is the Bills' Ed Oliver. He could help bolster their pass rush. If the Falcons can make a move for Oliver, they could be a dangerous team in the second half of the season.