It looks like we have many more years of the popular series to come.

After 25 years, Family Guy is still going strong. And creator Seth MacFarlane doesn't see it ending any time soon.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, MacFarlane reflects on the quarter-century milestone of the animated series on Fox. The show debuted on Jan 31, 1999, and despite a brief cancelation in 2002, it is still as popular as ever.

Family Guy celebrates 25 years

“It's still serving and thriving,” the creator said. “It still has a sizable audience and is a perfect example of there being an appetite for something. So, we continue to feed the beast. There's no indication that the show is going to end anytime soon.”

He also discussed what it was like to have such a long run.

“I've just been going at a dead run ever since the show premiered,” he added. “Between then and now, it just feels like one really long day to me.”

Asked about his favorite episode, he said, “There's now so much of it that there are episodes that I don't remember. I go back, and I'll look at a show, and I have a vague memory of making it. You're faced with the reality of the passage of time, and at some point in the past, this episode, this scene, this moment, frame by frame, was so important that I had to get it exactly right, and now I can't remember what happens next. I mean, there's like 400 of these things. Who can keep track?”

In case you're in the dark, Family Guy is about the Griffin family. According to the official synopsis on Fox, “Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife Lois reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex. The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. The talking dog, Brain, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own life issues.”

Here's to another 25 years of Family Guy.