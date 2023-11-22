The popular animated series Family Guy is leaving Sunday nights on Fox after two decades and moving to Wednesdays.

It may take a while to get used to, but Family Guy is leaving the Sunday night slot on Wednesday.

It was on Sunday nights for over two decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, it's now heading to Wednesday evenings starting March 6. Part of the reason for the move is that it will pair with Animal Control and make space on Sunday for The Great North animated series Grinsburg.

Family Guy's new Wednesday night spot and other changes

A few other changes are happening on Fox's platform.

For one, there will be a lot of unscripted programs. Two new game shows, The Floor and We Are Family, will be on the network.

As for scripted programs, the two dramas, The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, will return.

About Family Guy

Family Guy is a longtime animated series created by Set MacFarlane. According to Britannica, he wrote, animated, produced, and provided voices for the show, which premiered in 1999.

It's about the Griffin family, which includes Peter, his wife Lois, daughter Meg, and sons Chris and baby Stewie. Plus, there's the talking dog, Brian. It's full of a lot of pop culture, celebrity voices, running jokes, and humor.

The show's success prompted the creation of American Dad!, Seth MacFarlane's Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy, and The Cleveland Show. Plus, he created The Orville.

It will be interesting to see if there's any impact on viewership for Family Guy's new Wednesday timeslot. Fans of the show are bound to tune in regardless of what day it's on, so it shouldn't bother viewers getting used to the new night.