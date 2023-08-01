Seth McFarlane, creator and star of Family Guy, has made a huge donation to assist film and television workers amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

According to Variety, McFarlane has donated $1 million to The Entertainment Community Fund (previously The Actors Fund). He wasn't the only one, however. As Variety added that The Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation, Stacey Abrams, Annette Bening, Tom Bergeron, Greg Berlanti, Rachel Bloom, Rosanne Cash in memory of Johnny Cash, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Spielberg also donated to the organization. Variety's report also adds that the organization has raised over $6.3 million since May 1 — when the WGA strike began — from over 7,500 doners.

“The Entertainment Community Fund is overcome with gratitude to the prominent leaders in our community who have donated in support of film and television workers in need,” Annette Bening, chair of The Entertainment Community Fund chair, said in a statement. “Each day, the calls for help increase; these gifts will immediately assist so many in our industry who are still struggling to recover after the pandemic. We also hope that these impactful gifts will inspire others, if they can, to donate to support our crucial work.”

McFarlane's donation comes soon after Dwayne Johnson also made a huge donation to the SAG-AFTRA strike relief fund.

Seth McFarlane is most known for creating Family Guy and The Orville. He has also served as the co-creator of American Dad! and The Cleveland Show. In addition to his television work, McFarlane co-wrote, directed, and starred in Ted (and its sequel). He also did so on A Million Ways to Die in the West.