Here we will look at the players from key positions on our fantasy football drop list for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

As we approach Week 10 of the 2023 Fantasy Football season, it's time to take a hard look at our rosters and make some tough decisions. With injuries, bye weeks, and underperforming players, it's important to know who to drop and who to keep. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the players who should be on your fantasy football drop list for Week 10.

Easy Drops

Geno Smith, QB, SEA

Geno Smith should unquestionably be removed from your fantasy football roster. He has failed to score more than 15 fantasy points in his last five games, and more often than not, he's posted single-digit scores. Smith has just one game with over 16 points and another with less than three. His turnovers (nine in eight games) outnumber his multi-touchdown games (three). In addition, he's had more games with under 220 passing yards than those with more than 10 rushing yards. Despite having talented receivers like Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Smith has not capitalized on his 2022 success.

Jordan Love, QB, GB

Jordan Love's recent performance against the Rams doesn't change the fact that he should still be dropped from your fantasy football roster. Despite a favorable matchup, Love's focus on the running game has limited his passing attempts. With only one game over 15.5 points in his last five outings, he remains a risky choice. Even with the addition of Aaron Jones, the Packers' offensive approach is uncertain. This makes players like Derek Carr and Russell Wilson more appealing options.

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU

Although Dameon Pierce may have provided some value due to his consistent touches, his recent inactivity and unimpressive performances make him a justifiable drop. In a recent game without Pierce, his counterpart Devin Singletary's lackluster performance raised doubts about Pierce's value as a handcuff. Additionally, Pierce's upcoming matchups make him a risky choice. He is highly dependent on touchdowns for his fantasy production and has failed to reach double-digit points without scoring. This makes him an unreliable option.

Miles Sanders, RB, CAR

Miles Sanders continues to disappoint, with limited playing time and underwhelming production. He played only 18 out of 72 snaps in the last game and six out of 67 snaps in the previous one. Chuba Hubbard has established himself as the primary running back, relegating Sanders to a backup role. Sanders has managed to reach double-digit points only once, relying on touchdowns for his production. Even if he regains a significant role, his past performance doesn't inspire confidence.

Christian Watson, WR, GB

Christian Watson's recent performances have been lackluster, with limited fantasy football output and minimal targets. Over his last three games, he has failed to score a lot of points, making him an unattractive option. His low target volume, combined with inconsistent quarterback play, doesn't justify holding onto him. Watson's history of underwhelming performances when given playing time also raises concerns about his fantasy value. With the Packers emphasizing the running game, he becomes a risky and unpredictable fantasy choice.

Christian Watson still has higher upside than almost any WR in the NFL Just needs to stay healthy pic.twitter.com/RFyIu7XHNR — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) November 7, 2023

KJ Osborn, WR, MIN

KJ Osborn's recent performances, even without the injured Justin Jefferson, have been mediocre at best. His potential return and the loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season further diminish Osborn's fantasy football appeal. The addition of Joshua Dobbs suggests that Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson will receive more attention in the passing game. Rostering four fantasy-relevant pass-catchers is challenging, and Osborn can be safely dropped from fantasy football rosters.

Tough Decisions

Zack Moss, RB, IND

Zack Moss has seen his role significantly reduced in favor of Jonathan Taylor, with only 13 snaps in the latest game. Moss, who once had a promising stretch, is no longer a featured back. This decrease in playing time, with only seven carries in the last game, indicates a shift in the team's approach. The days of Moss receiving 18 or more attempts seem to be over.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA

Kenneth Walker III, once considered a top-10 running back, now faces uncertainty due to his changing role in the Seattle offense. The emergence of Zach Charbonnet has led to a more balanced distribution of touches between the two backs. Sure, Walker remains a viable weekly starter. However, Charbonnet's growing role suggests that Walker may no longer be a set-and-forget RB1, but more of a mid-range RB2.

Looking Ahead

As we approach Week 10 of the 2023 Fantasy Football season, it's important to make tough decisions about who to drop and who to keep on our rosters. With injuries, bye weeks, and underperforming players, it's important to stay ahead of the curve and make the necessary moves to improve our teams. By dropping these players, you can free up roster spots for more productive options and give yourself the best chance to win.