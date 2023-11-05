The Packers finally ending their losing skid by beating the Rams in Week 9. Jordan Love revealed when the game changed for him.

After four straight losses, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers got back on track with a Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. While any win is certain to boost morale, Love had one play in particular that will stick with him as he tries to capitalize on the victory.

Holding a 13-3 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Packers found themselves tasked with a difficult third and long conversion. However, Love dialed up a deep bomb to Christian Watson, who came down with the 37-yard reception; earning an easy first down.

Christian Watson with a WILD catch 🤯pic.twitter.com/0rrjwgyIhA — Packers Nation (@PackersNationCP) November 5, 2023

Green Bay would score a touchdown on the drive, increasing their lead to 20-3 which ended up being the final score. Love credits that play with boosting both his and Watson's confidence and showing them what is possible for the remainder of the season and beyond, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“For him, for me, really a confidence booster to go out late and make that play,” Love said. “It was exactly what we needed.

Jordan Love has had a rocky introduction to life as an NFL starter. However, Week 9 proved to be one of his better games to date. Overall, Love completed 20-of-266 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. It's the first time since Week 2 that Love hasn't thrown an interception. Furthermore, Love had 200+ passing yards for the second week in a row.

Even with the win, Green Bay is still just 3-5 on the season. However, Love can feel the momentum building. After his big play against the Rams, Love is feeling his confidence rising and is ready to capitalize on his strong play.