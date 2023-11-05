Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks struggled mightily in a 37-3 thrashing by the Baltimore Ravens, sunk by two more Geno Smith turnovers.

After expressing disappointment in his entire team, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that QB Geno Smith's turnovers are a worrying trend.

The Seahawks were crushed 37-3 on the road by the Baltimore Ravens. After the game, Carroll was asked about Smith's eighth turnover in four games, to which he responded “Yeah, I am concerned about that.” per Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

Smith had a poor showing Sunday. He finished the day 13-for-28 passing for just 157 yards and zero touchdowns. He threw an interception and lost a fumble on a Kyle Van Noy strip sack. Seattle's offense gained a paltry 151 yards of offense all game, scoring just three points in the blowout.

Across his last four games, Smith has thrown six interceptions, and lost two fumbles. Seattle is 2-2 in those games, scoring just 60 points in those games.

Asked about Smith's performance, Carroll told reporters “I don't think this is about Geno at all. This is about our football team not answering the bell… When they're rushing the passer, that's not Geno.”

Carroll spoke of his team's poor performance on offense. He lamented Smith and Co. “couldn't make any first downs and couldn't convert on third down.” The Seahawks went 1-for-12 converting third downs, prompting Carroll to state Seattle “can't play offense like that.”

One crucial sequence stood out to Carroll as damaging to his team's chances on Sunday.

With under one minute to go in the second quarter, the Seahawks forced an Odell Beckham Jr. fumble and recovered it in Baltimore territory. But a Smith incomplete passed started the drive, followed by back-to-back sacks by Van Noy, with the second resulting in the turnover.

The Ravens were able to convert a 37-yard Justin Tucker field goal to take a 17-3 lead into halftime. They got the ball to start the second half, tacking on another Tucker field goal to extend their lead.

Carroll expressed frustration that the missed opportunity “wasn't the right way to finish the half for us.”

Seattle fell to 5-3 with the loss.