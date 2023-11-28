With 12 weeks of the NFL season complete, which players should be on the fantasy football drop list ahead of Week 13?

We are officially past the halfway point in the 2023 NFL season, and a clear list of fantasy football busts has emerged. Miles Sanders and Geno Smith should have been cut weeks ago, and Christian Watson and Kenneth Walker III are on thin ground. With the real duds already in the free agency pool and the promising waiver wire finds securely in rosters, we are entering the point in the season where fantasy player movement begins to slow down.

With fantasy football Week 13 ahead, follow this list and continue carefully culling your roster. This is our Fantasy Football Week 13 Drop List.

Running Backs

Zack Moss (Indianapolis Colts)

Zack Moss proved his usefulness early in the season and was even a top-five fantasy back in the first third of the year. But since the return of Jonathan Taylor, touches have been few and far between for the Colts backup. Moss has 16 carries and two catches over his last three games as he has become the clear number two behind Taylor.

Royce Freeman (Los Angeles Rams)

A productive rusher who stepped in when Kyren Williams was on the IR, Royce Freeman still managed to have a solid game even with Williams on the field in Week 12. Freeman had 13 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown while his backfield mate racked up 204 total yards. Still, it is unreasonable to expect this much production from Freeman moving forward. Most of his carries came in the second half once the game was mostly out of reach. The Rams rarely blow opponents out, and with Williams back, Freeman is now an afterthought in fantasy.

Wide Receivers

Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints)

Rasheed is the blueprint of a boom-or-bust player, topping 18 fantasy points on three occasions while failing to reach the eight-point mark in seven games. Even with Michael Thomas ending up on the IR, Shaheed managed just two catches for nine yards in Week 12. For a big-play threat, Shaheed now has 55 receiving yards over his last three games and is averaging 5.5 yards per catch during that span.

Tyler Boyd (Cincinnati Bengals)

Boyd has been a consistent fantasy option this year, averaging just under 10 points per game as the third wideout for the Bengals. But with Joe Burrow out, this Cincinnati offense has looked much different. The Bengals have failed to top 200 passing yards in each of their last two games, and Boyd has just six catches for 46 yards during this stretch. With Burrow sidelined for the remainder of the season, it is difficult to see Tyler Boyd as a reliable fantasy option — even with Tee Higgins dealing with injury issues of his own.

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith (Atlanta Falcons)

At one point this season, Jonnu Smith was a legitimate fantasy starter. Between Weeks 2 and 6, Smith averaged 6.4 targets per game and 11.4 fantasy points per contest. Yet since then, Smith's role in the Atlanta offense has diminished significantly. Smith played a season-low 35% of snaps in Week 12 and did not record a target. In the team's previous game, the veteran tight end had one catch for one yard. Even if he does put up better numbers moving forward, can Jonnu Smith really be trusted as a fantasy starter? Probably not.

Luke Musgrave (Green Bay Packers)

A lacerated kidney and a trip to the injured reserve mean that Luke Musgrave will be out for the next three weeks. With IR spots at a premium in fantasy, feel free to drop the Green Bay Packers tight end.