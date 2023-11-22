Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave suffered an apparent upper-body injury in Week 11 against the Chargers.

Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave was hospitalized due to an abdomen injury which he apparently sustained during Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur described the injury as “pretty significant,” but also offered an optimistic update, saying that he believes Musgrave has already been released from the hospital, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

It was also revealed that Musgrave did not talk about the injury until at least after the game.

“He didn’t say anything all game but then something came up and he called Flea (head athletic trainer Bryan Engel). He’s been in the hospital. It’s been pretty significant. This kid is as tough as they come,” LaFleur said (h/t Zach Kruse of Packers Wire).

Against the Chargers, Musgrave posted 28 receiving yards on four catches and six targets in a 23-20 home win for the Packers, who improved to 4-6.

Will Luke Musgrave play in Week 12 Packers vs Lions game?

Given that Green Bay has a short turnaround from Week 11 to Week 12, as the Packers are playing the Detroit Lions on the road on Thanksgiving Day, there's a good chance that Musgrave will not be able to suit up and play versus their NFC North division rivals. At the moment, the Packers only have Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims as their healthy tight ends on the depth chart.

So far in the 2023 NFL season, the former Oregon State Beavers star has 341 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions and 45 targets. He has three games of at least 50 receiving yards to date in his rookie campaign.