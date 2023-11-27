Rams running back Kyren Williams put on a show on the ground and through the air in Week 12's game versus the Cardinals.

Kyren Williams' return to action for the Los Angeles Rams was notable, to say the least. In just his first game after a stint on the injured reserve, Williams exploded for 143 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also did so much damage through the air, coming up with 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six carries.

Kyren Williams of the @RamsNFL is the first player in NFL history to have a game with:

140+ rushing yards

6+ receptions

60+ receiving yards

2+ receiving TD

He did it all in his first game back off IR.

Williams missed several games due to an ankle issue, but he showed he's completely over that injury with a sparkling performance for the Rams in carving up the Cardinals‘ seemingly helpless defense.

“I’m an artist and this is my canvas,” the Rams tailback said after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “This is really what I love to do. During those four weeks, I wasn’t playing, but I was still in it. I was still at practice, still watching the film, still doing everything as if I was playing.”

The Rams' ground attack also got a boost from Royce Freeman, who appears to still have a significant role in the backfield for Los Angeles, as he rushed 13 times for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Williams' return also has the Rams feeling optimistic again in their offense. After three losses in a row, the Rams came out of their Week 10 bye with back-to-back wins over the Seattle Seahawks and the Cardinals. A tough challenge awaits LA, though, in Week 13, with the stout defense of the Cleveland Browns arriving in Inglewood.