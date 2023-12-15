Which Kicker will give your fantasy football team a boost in Week 15?

As fantasy football enthusiasts enter the critical Week 15 of the season, the precision of lineup decisions becomes paramount. Navigating the intricacies of fantasy's often-overlooked kicker position is a challenging task. Fear not, though – our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 15 are here to guide you through.

Seasoned fantasy football players are well aware that the playoffs frequently hinge on savvy waiver-wire maneuvers and unforeseen standout performances. Whether your team is grappling with injuries or lacks some marquee players, the difference-maker might just be found in the often underestimated role of the kicker. In these positions, hidden gems capable of delivering top-notch weekly performances often lurk on the waiver wire, providing a valuable opportunity to bolster your roster.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings entering Week 15 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

In Week 15, our top fantasy football picks for kickers include Jake Elliott facing the Seahawks and Harrison Butker against the Patriots. This also includes Matt Gay taking on the Steelers. The duo of Dicker and Gay are consistent kickers benefiting from indoor conditions. Meanwhile, Elliott and Butker boast favorable top-10 matchups.

Jake Elliott demonstrated his reliability by successfully converting both of his field goal attempts (52, 44) and making all his extra-point attempts in Week 14's game against Dallas. Despite a relatively quiet night for the Eagles, Elliott's two longer field goals boosted his fantasy football performance. It solidified his status as a dependable kicker going forward.

Harrison Butker, in the 20-17 loss to the Bills, made his sole field-goal attempt and successfully converted both extra points. Despite limited opportunities to score in Sunday's game, Butker maintained his flawless season. He has made all 23 field-goal attempts with an impressive long of 60 yards. Additionally, he has successfully completed all 31 of his extra-point tries.

Matt Gay faced challenges in Week 14. He missed both his kicks (one field goal attempt and one PAT attempt). However, his overall performance has been reliable. He ranks fourth among kickers in fantasy football scoring at 9.8 points per game entering Week 14. Gay has converted 23-of-28 field goals and 29-of-30 extra points.

Included in our top 10 fantasy football kicker picks are Brandon Aubrey against the Bills, Justin Tucker facing the Jaguars, and Jason Sanders against the Jets. Weather conditions could pose challenges, but with clear forecasts, these kickers are expected to be consistent point contributors.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Despite being owned in fewer than 50 percent of fantasy football leagues, Blake Grupe stands out as a top sleeper this week. He faces the Giants.

Sure, Grupe has shown occasional inconsistency this season and missed a 29-yard FG attempt wide left against the Panthers on Sunday. However, he entered Week 14 tied for sixth in fantasy football scoring among kickers. He has averaged 9.3 points per game. This week, he benefits from kicking in a dome at home against the Giants, a team allowing an average of 24.3 points per game.

Chris Boswell and Mason Crosby face teams that allowed the most fantasy football points per game to kickers last week. Both kickers play in stadiums with a roof, making them strong considerations. Of course, this assumes Crosby starts over Lucas Havrisik.

In Week 14, Chris Boswell made a 56-yard field goal in a 21-18 loss to the Patriots. However, the veteran kicker had a relatively quiet night afterward. Boswell has been reliable throughout the season, hitting 23 of 25 attempts, including five from beyond 50 yards. He is set to face the Colts in Week 15.

Tyler Bass played a crucial role in the Bills' 20-17 win over the Chiefs. He made both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries. With a 39-yarder in the final minutes, he secured the victory. Bass has a solid season record so far. He has hit 20 of 25 field-goal attempts and missed just one of his 37 extra-point kicks.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Eddy Pineiro, Joey Slye, and Riley Patterson all have top-10 matchups, and Slye and Patterson will be playing indoors. For those looking to avoid monitoring weather forecasts, Jake Moody, Matt Prater, Wil Lutz, Daniel Carlson, and Randy Bullock are also slated to play indoors, making them suitable choices in deeper leagues.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings

1. Jake Elliott, PHI @ SEA (3)

2. Harrison Butker, KC @ NE (5)

3. Matt Gay, IND vs. PIT (9)

4. Jake Moody, SF @ ARI (4)

5. Justin Tucker, BAL @ JAC (2)

6. Brandon Aubrey, DAL @ BUF (1)

7. Blake Grupe, NO vs. NYG (7)

8. Jason Sanders, MIA vs. NYJ (8)

9. Tyler Bass, BUF vs. DAL (6)

10. Wil Lutz, DEN @ DET (10)

11. Younghoe Koo, ATL @ CAR (11)

12. Riley Patterson, DET vs. DEN (12)