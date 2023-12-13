The Eagles were blown out thanks to these guys!

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a devastating defeat in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, falling to the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles, known for their resilience, faltered in a crucial matchup that could have solidified their spot atop the NFC playoff ladder. As the dust settles on this disappointing loss, it's imperative to dissect the shortcomings of the Eagles' performance and hold accountable those who contributed to the defeat.

Week 14 Defeat

The Week 14 clash between the Eagles and the Cowboys was met with great anticipation, with the Eagles aiming to secure a crucial bounce-back victory. However, those aspirations were shattered as they suffered a disheartening 33-13 defeat. The Eagles' offensive struggles were glaring, and quarterback Jalen Hurts failed to leave a significant imprint on the game. Hurts' inconsistency and inability to capitalize on key third-down opportunities hindered the team's momentum. This placed them at a notable disadvantage. On the defensive side, the Eagles' secondary stumbled. This allowed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to exploit crucial vulnerabilities and accumulate substantial yardage. The collective underperformance of the Eagles' roster, combined with a lack of composure in critical moments, ultimately proved to be their undoing.

With the loss, the Eagles suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Philly and Dallas are now tied atop the NFC East with identical 10-3 records. Throughout the season, the Eagles continued their trend of slow starts on offense. They managed only six points in the first half courtesy of Jake Elliott's two field goals. Notably, the Eagles failed to produce an offensive touchdown in the entire game. Their sole touchdown occurred when Fletcher Cox strip-sacked Prescott, and rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter scooped up the ball, returning it for a score.

Here we will look at the Philadelphia Eagles who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts and Offensive Woes

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense faced a challenging outing marked by three costly fumbles. Hurts' own fumble occurred on the team's initial drive following the Cowboys taking a 7-0 lead. Subsequently, AJ Brown also fumbled during the third quarter's opening drive. The final fumble took place in the fourth quarter when DeVonta Smith lost possession after a significant catch. The Eagles' offensive performance struggled to match the Cowboys' pace. Hurts finished the game with 18 completions on 27 attempts, amassing 197 yards along with his fumble.

Despite being presented with an opportunity to showcase his MVP credentials, Hurts found himself outplayed by the opposing MVP candidate for the second consecutive week. The Eagles missed a chance to score an early touchdown to keep up with the Cowboys, and Hurts' fumble marked his 15th turnover of the season. This obviously proved to be detrimental. While acknowledging the lack of support from his receivers, who not only dropped passes but also fumbled, Hurts conceded post-game that the turnaround needs to commence with his improved performance.

Receivers' Struggles

Speaking of those receivers, although AJ Brown's final stat line appeared commendable, a lost fumble and a crucial dropped pass marred his performance. DeVonta Smith, with 5 catches for 73 yards, similarly had noteworthy numbers. However, he struggled with a couple of drops and a fumble. Olamide Zaccheaus was the only other receiver with a catch. That was a 28-yarder from a trick play involving the punter. Notably, Quez Watkins and Julio Jones received no targets. Only three players ended up with a target from Hurts. Things just cannot go on like this for the Eagles offense.

Defensive Challenges

The Eagles continued to grapple with third-down challenges in this game. They struggled to get off the field. The secondary, including Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Kelee Ringo, contributed to several miscues. Some of which came via penalties. They collectively allowed Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott to throw for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns. He targeted six different players while Hurts focused on only three.

Coaching Critique

Sure, the Eagles still carry a strong overall record and retain control of their destiny in the NFC East. However, the Eagles faced a disappointing performance that placed a significant portion of the blame on the coaching staff. Yes, coaches Nick Sirianni and Brian Johnson were not on the field fumbling the football. However, there is a need for more effective strategies to allow talented offensive players to shine. This just did not materialize in this game. On the defensive side, the players' struggles on third down were compounded by a coaching mismatch for the second consecutive week. Sean Desai was out-coached by the opposing offensive play-caller. As the Eagles confront adversity, it becomes imperative to see if Sirianni can guide the team through these challenges.

Looking Ahead

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles' disheartening Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it's evident that a myriad of issues contributed to their downfall. Jalen Hurts and the offense grappled with critical fumbles. This revealed a pressing need for greater consistency and ball security. The receiving corps also faced challenges with drops and turnovers. This neutered their impact on the game. The secondary's struggles on third downs and the coaching staff's inability to counter the opponent's strategies further compounded the team's woes. Yes, the Eagles still maintain a favorable record and control their destiny in the NFC East. That said, their Weeks 13 and 14 performances underscore the imperative for introspection and adjustments as they try to finish the regular season on a strong note.