Here we will look at the Indianapolis Colts who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a significant setback in Week 14, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals. This outcome put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. The defeat was a stark contrast to their previous four-game winning streak and has raised concerns about their performance. Several key personnel are under scrutiny for their roles in the loss, and their contributions will be analyzed in this article.

Week 14 Defeat

Week 14 dealt a severe setback to the Colts as they suffered a 34-14 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. This significantly impacted their playoff aspirations for the 2023 NFL season. Following a closely contested first half that concluded with a 14-14 tie, the Colts faced a second-half struggle. Cincy outscored them by a considerable 20-point margin. The offensive unit failed to contribute any points, and the defense found it challenging to stem the Bengals' relentless attacks. This loss not only halted their previous winning streak but also cast a cloud of uncertainty over their postseason prospects.

All facets of the game disappointed for Indy. The Colts' offense grappled to establish a rhythm, and the defense was vulnerable to screen plays. They just exhibited a lackluster performance, and the special teams missed scoring opportunities and mishandled a punt. While this defeat holds significant implications for the Colts, it is noteworthy that several other AFC teams in the playoff race also faced losses this week. Despite this setback, the Colts retain control over their destiny in the final four weeks. This offers a glimmer of hope for a playoff berth.

Here we will look at the Indianapolis Colts who are most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pass Rush

In terms of the pass rush, the official box score indicates that the Colts managed only three quarterback hits and zero sacks. These hits were delivered by Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, and Kwity Paye. Aside from these instances, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning enjoyed relative comfort in the pocket. The Colts allowed him to complete 18 out of 24 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and just one interception.

With just four weeks left in the regular season, it is not the time for the Colts to exhibit disappearing acts. This is particularly crucial for the defensive line, which should have been a strength for the Colts. Remember that the Colts' success in winning games has been closely tied to the production of their defensive line. This is especially true in terms of sack numbers. To finish the season strong and secure a playoff spot, the Colts cannot afford for their pass rush to go silent again.

Run Game

On the ground, Zack Moss carried the ball 13 times but managed only 28 yards. That gave him 2.2 yards per attempt. Head coach Shane Steichen stressed the need to provide Moss with more opportunities akin to his earlier successes in the season. Despite the challenges faced on Sunday, Steichen expressed confidence in addressing the issues and ensuring better performance in the upcoming games.

The Bengals' defensive front impressively kept the rushing lanes compact. They effectively contained Moss at the line of scrimmage. Consequently, the Indianapolis offense faced numerous challenging third-down situations that they found difficult to convert. With the passing game showing inconsistency on this particular day, the inability to establish a running game resulted in too many third-and-long scenarios.

Out of the 19 first downs gained, a mere four came from rushing plays. In addition, the offense managed to convert only 3 out of 11 third-down attempts. For the Colts to mount a serious playoff push, they must rejuvenate their rushing attack in the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Offensive Line

The offensive line encountered difficulties. This was evident whether it was a subpar performance in the running game, lapses in protecting Gardner Minshew, or ill-timed penalties. Bernhard Raimann, in particular, had his worst showing of the season. He just struggled against Trey Hendrickson throughout the game. The unit's below-par performance significantly contributed to the team's offensive struggles.

Matt Gay

Matt Gay is typically one of the most consistent and reliable kickers in the NFL. However, he had an uncharacteristic off day on Sunday. Gay's missed a 38-yard field goal and a costly extra point cost. These marked a forgettable performance that is atypical for the seasoned kicker.

Looking Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts faced multifaceted challenges in their recent matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The struggles of the offensive line significantly impacted the team's offensive capabilities. Even the typically reliable Matt Gay experienced an uncharacteristic off day, contributing to the Colts' missed scoring opportunities. The run game, led by Zack Moss, also encountered difficulties. These prompted a call from head coach Shane Steichen for improvement in the trenches.

As the Colts navigate the crucial stretch of December football, addressing these issues becomes paramount. The team must regroup, refine their strategies, and lean on their strengths to ensure a strong finish and enhance their playoff prospects. The resilience and adaptability displayed in overcoming these challenges will be instrumental in shaping the Colts' trajectory in the remaining games.