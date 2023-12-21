Which Kicker will help fantasy football team's chances in Week 16?

Hello, avid fantasy football enthusiasts! As we stand on the brink of the pivotal Week 16 in the fantasy football playoffs, the quest for championship glory is reaching its zenith. Navigating successfully through these playoffs requires a strategic mindset. Our meticulously crafted Week 16 fantasy football kicker rankings aim to assist you in fending off elimination and pursuing that elusive championship title.

In the previous week, fantasy football team owners witnessed the impact of weather on their matchups. Of course, no position was more susceptible than the kicker. At this critical juncture in the season, there's no room for lineup mistakes. Our Week 16 fantasy kicker rankings serve as a valuable resource to help you identify the optimal choice in what is often considered the most vexing position in fantasy football.

As we've emphasized throughout the year, any kicker has the potential to deliver in a given week. For the truly great ones, not even adverse weather conditions is a deal-breaker. However, securing a kicker in favorable conditions, such as a dome, alleviates much of the decision-making stress inherent in this unpredictable position. Regrettably, this week offers just five indoor games. This prompts the consideration of weather risks when selecting an outdoor kicker.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings entering Week 16 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

In our Week 16 fantasy football kicker selections, we're spotlighting Brandon Aubrey, Dustin Hopkins, Matt Gay, Blake Grupe, and Younghoe Koo as our top five. Notably, four out of these five kickers will be indoors, and Aubrey has consistently been the standout fantasy producer throughout the season.

Aubrey has undeniably been a standout kicker in football this year. He maintained his excellence with yet another flawless performance last Sunday. Despite his perfection, fantasy football success eluded managers as he had only two attempts, accumulating a modest four points. Given Dallas' offensive prowess, it's unusual for them to score less than ten points. This makes Aubrey a prime candidate for a bounce-back performance this week.

For his part, Hopkins represents the best of both worlds. He ranks as the No. 2 fantasy kicker and is set to face a defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to kickers last week. In Week 15 against the Bears, Hopkins nailed both his field goal attempts and extra points. He put the Browns ahead 20-17 with just 32 seconds left in the game. Impressively, he has connected on all 13 of his field goal attempts in the last six games.

Gay has claimed a spot among the top-10 fantasy football kickers this season. He averages an impressive 9.3 points per game. With double-digit fantasy points in seven of his last 10 games, Gay is primed for a weatherproof dome matchup against the Falcons this week. The Falcons, entering Week 15, have allowed the fourth-most fantasy football points per game (10.1) to kickers.

Other Top Picks

Completing our top 10 fantasy football kicker selections are Tyler Bass, Jake Moody, Jason Sanders, Jake Elliott, and Wil Lutz. Moody has a favorable matchup within the top 10, while the others should be reliable producers in Week 16.

Another top pick is Justin Tucker. His reliability was on full display in Week 15, where he made all three of his field goals and added two extra points in a win over the Jaguars. He has hit 27 of 32 field goals and going 39 of 40 on extra points in 2023. As such, Tucker continues to be a rock-solid option in Week 16.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

For those seeking sleeper picks in Week 16, Brandon McManus and Blake Grupe are both owned in fewer than 50 percent of fantasy football leagues. They should be prime streaming targets if available. If not, consider Greg Zuerlein, Joey Slye, Michael Badgley, or Nick Folk. They all have top-10 matchups. Badgley, in particular, offers the added advantage of playing indoors.

Now sure, McManus faced a setback with two missed FG attempts against the Ravens. Still, his overall performance has been solid. He is tied for fourth among kickers in fantasy football scoring 9.4 points per game. With a warm-weather matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 16, fantasy managers can find reassurance during a time when weather concerns become more prevalent.

Blake Grupe showcased his skills by making a 50-yard field goal against the Giants in a 24-6 win in Week 15. He has converted 25 of 32 field goals, including six from 50+ yards out. Grupe is set to take on the Rams in Week 16.

For those seeking more indoor options, Tyler Bass against the Chargers, Greg Joseph versus the Lions, and Lucas Havrisik against the Saints are available. Of course, there may be better alternatives.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 Kicker Rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL @ MIA (1)

2. Dustin Hopkins, CLE @ HOU (2)

3. Matt Gay, IND @ ATL (3)

4. Blake Grupe, NO @ LAR (4)

5. Younghoe Koo, ATL vs. IND (5)

6. Tyler Bass, BUF @ LAC (18)

7. Jake Moody, SF vs. BAL (8)

8. Jason Sanders, MIA vs. DAL (20)

9. Jake Elliott, PHI vs. NYG (7)

10. Wil Lutz, DEN vs. NE (11)

11. Justin Tucker, BAL @ SF (10)

12. Harrison Butker, KC vs. LV (19)