Justin Tucker's NFL record may be in jeopardy if Brandon Aubrey gets a shot at it

On November 8th, 1970, New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey trotted out onto the field, and famously hit a 63-yard game-winning field goal. The field goal was not only historic because of the distance, but also because Dempsey, a right-footed kicker, was born without toes on his right foot.

It took 28 years for a kicker (Jason Elam) to equal Dempsey's mark, another fifteen years to break it (Matt Prater's 64-yard field goal in 2013), and then eight more years before Justin Tucker hit a 66-yard game-winner versus the Detroit Lions. And even Justin Tucker, one of the most accurate and powerful kickers in the history of the league, barely got it through the uprights. It seemed as if we had finally hit the upper limit of what was possible from a kicker in an NFL game, but Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey doesn't see it that way.

Brandon Aubrey is a 28-year-old rookie kicker who has become one of the Cowboys best players overnight. After spending nearly a decade of his life playing high-level soccer, Aubrey decided to give placekicking a try. He spent two seasons in the USFL before landing on the Cowboys roster this year, where he's been better than anyone could've imagined. Aubrey has hit all 30 of his field goal attempts and made 39 of 42 extra point attempts. And now Aubrey, whose season long is 60 yards, claims that you could tack on another 10 yards and he'd be fine.

“I can hit 70,” Aubrey said confidently this week, per Diana Russini of The Athletic. And for clarification, this was not Aubrey saying that he could hit from 70 yards out in warmups or in practice. Aubrey believes a 70-yard field goal is realistic in a game.

Field goals are generally an afterthought within the flow of an NFL game, but you better believe Twitter (or X, whatever) will be going bonkers if Aubrey actually manages to connect from 70 yards out in a game.