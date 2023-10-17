Fantasy football season is flying by, and in some cases, we are right around the midway point of the regular season as we approach Week 7. A quick look at your team, and the teams of everyone else in your league, will likely show you that everyone's squad is pretty beat up heading into this week, with tons of players being injured or on bye weeks. That makes having top-tier running backs extremely important, so let's take a look at our Week 7 rankings for the running back position.

Top Running Backs Week 7

As has been the case all season long, Christian McCaffrey is leading the way at running back heading into Week 7. McCaffrey is a bit banged up, dealing with oblique and rib injuries, but the San Francisco 49ers play on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, which should give him enough time to heal up and take the field for this game.

Behind McCaffrey this week is Kenneth Walker III and Austin Ekeler, who are both guys who get tons of touches, and will have good shots to find the end zone in their matchups. Walker's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is just a bit more enticing, but Ekeler should have his work cut out for him against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The quartet of Josh Jacobs, Raheem Mostert, Alvin Kamara, and Saquon Barkley rounds out the top group of running backs in Week 7. Jacobs has a great matchup on his hands against the Chicago Bears, Mostert will likely find the end zone again in a high upside matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kamara has been a PPR machine since returning from his suspension, and Barkley looked strong in his return to action following an ankle injury in Week 6. Each of these guys could have explosive outings in Week 7 if things go their way.

Top Sleeper Running Backs Week 7

Finding sleeper options is pretty much a necessity in Week 7 given how many players won't be taking the field this upcoming weekend. Looking at matchups and finding players who are in position to take advantage of who they will be lining up against is a crucial strategy in any week of the NFL season, but it's even more important for this upcoming slate of games.

They aren't necessarily sleepers, but Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs are a pair of guys who could have explosive outings in Week 7. Both guys are dealing with injuries that could ultimately prevent them from playing, and they have both been pretty disappointing fantasy options so far this season. Chances are you will be forced into starting them if they are healthy enough to go anyways, but Jones and Gibbs are two sneaky options who could have big outings on Sunday.

Another guy who could have a nice day at the office is Brian Robinson Jr. The Washington Commanders offense is tough to have much confidence in, but they are going against the New York Giants in Week 7, and they could be playing ahead for much of the day. If that does happen, that bodes well for Robinson, who has had some big performances early on in the year, and could have another against New York.

Top Bust Running Backs Week 7

There are bust candidates all across the league in Week 7, which is important to note when filling in your lineups. Arguably the top bust candidate of the week is Travis Etienne Jr., even though he's in the middle of quite an impressive hot streak. The problem is that Trevor Lawrence may not suit up for their Thursday Night Football action, and even if he does, the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on a tough New Orleans Saints defense. This doesn't mean you shouldn't start Etienne, he just may have a quieter day than expected.

Elsewhere, it's becoming increasingly difficult to trust Alexander Mattison out of the backfield with the Minnesota Vikings, and he draws a nightmare matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. The Vikings will likely be playing catchup in this game, and that means Mattison won't be getting the ball very much on the ground. And even if he does, he likely won't be able to do much with his carries anyways.

Fantasy owners who held onto Jonathan Taylor were likely thrilled he figured things out with the Indianapolis Colts and is back on the field, but his production early on has been disappointing to say the least. Taylor is operating in a timeshare with Zack Moss for the time being, and while that will change soon, he's a bust candidate until he puts together a strong enough outing to prove to owners he's worthy of becoming a weekly starter once again.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 7

36. (36) Keaontay Ingram, ARI (@ SEA)

35. (35) D'Onta Foreman, CHI (vs. LVR)

34. (33) Craig Reynolds, DET (@ BAL)

33. (34) Kareem Hunt, CLE (@ IND)

32. (32) Justice Hill, BAL (vs. DET)

31. (31) Najee Harris, PIT (@ LAR)

30. (30) Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (vs. GB)

29. (29) Latavius Murray, BUF (@ NE)

28. (27) Royce Freeman, LAR (vs. PIT)

27. (28) Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. DET)

26. (26) A.J. Dillon, GB (@ DEN)

25. (25) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. GB)

24. (23) Zack Moss, IND (vs. CLE)

23. (24) Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ LAR)

22. (22) Zach Evans, LAR (vs. PIT)

21. (21) Roschon Johnson, CLE (vs. LVR)

20. (20) Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (@ NYG)

19. (19) Rachaad White, TB (vs. ATL)

18. (18) Jerome Ford, CLE (@ IND)

17. (17) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. BUF)

16. (16) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. SF)

15. (14) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. CLE)

14. (15) James Cook, BUF (@ NE)

13. (13) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ BAL)

12. (11) Aaron Jones, GB (@ DEN)

11. (12) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ TB)

10. (10) D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. MIA)

9. (9) Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (@ NO)

8. (8) Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAC)

7. (6) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. WAS)

6. (7) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. JAX)

5. (5) Raheem Mostert, MIA (@ PHI)

4. (4) Josh Jacobs, LVR (@ CHI)

3. (3) Austin Ekeler LAC (@ KC)

2. (2) Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. ARI)

1. (1) Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ MIN)