We are a third of the way through the 2023 NFL season, but in some fantasy football leagues, you may already be nearing the halfway point of the season depending on how your playoff format is set up. A quick look at your lineups (and those across your leagues) will likely show you that many teams are in rough shape heading into Week 7, and the spot that may be the most beat up is the quarterback spot. So with a ton of the top options either being injured or on bye weeks, let's rank the top quarterbacks for the next week of action in the NFL.

Top Quarterbacks Week 7

If you drafted one of the top quarterbacks in the league a month or two ago, you are going to reap the rewards in Week 7. The top six quarterbacks this week are head and shoulders above the rest, forcing teams that don't feature them to scramble to find a viable starting option. That's a big reason why this could be an ugly week for many fantasy football owners.

Heading into this week, Jalen Hurts is the top option at quarterback, even though he is coming off an ugly outing against the New York Jets. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are likely looking at a shootout with the Miami Dolphins this upcoming weekend, which also helps Tua Tagovailoa earn the number three spot on the list.

In between them is Patrick Mahomes, who is consistent as always under center for the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen sinks to number four thanks to a shoulder injury he's dealing with, and Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert round things out. But as mentioned before, things get ugly after this, so if you have one of these guys, start them with no hesitation in Week 7.

Top Sleeper Quarterbacks Week 7

If you don't have a lock at the quarterback position, you are going to have to do some serious digging to find a guy who can come in and produce this week, and that's going to be easier said than done. Mining a sleeper pickup could be the way to go, but again, this is not an ideal week to not have the quarterback position set, so that's going to be a bit of a difficult task.

The top sleeper this week could end up being Deshaun Watson if he can actually play for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns somehow were led to a Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers by P.J. Walker, and they now draw a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. If Watson can play in this one, he immediately is a starting-caliber option, but if he doesn't, that makes the quarterback scramble even more frustrating.

Another interesting sleeper this week is Daniel Jones, although again, that depends if he can actually suit up for this game. Jones hasn't been good by any stretch of the imagination this season, but the New York Giants had a decent offensive outing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and they also have Saquon Barkley back in the fold at running back which is a huge help. There's a ton of risk with Jones, but given your other options, it may be a risk worth taking,

Top Bust Quarterbacks Week 7

As we've alluded to throughout this piece, there are a lot of landmines at quarterback this week, which makes picking the right player to start so important. Easily the biggest bust candidate of the group is Trevor Lawrence, who is another guy who might not even play because of knee injury he picked up in Week 6, and even if he does, he will be going up against a tough New Orleans Saints defense. He's best to be avoided for this week.

Another bust candidate is Kirk Cousins, which is surprising given how good he had been to start the season. Cousins is without his top target in Justin Jefferson, and will be going up against one of the best defenses in the league in the San Francisco 49ers. The problem with this is that many owners who have Cousins likely don't have any better options to start than him, so they may have to accept the risk that comes attached to a potential bust outing in Week 7.

A final quarterback who could bust in Week 7 is Matthew Stafford. Stafford struggled against a weak Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 6, even with Cooper Kupp back in the fold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense isn't going to make his life much easier under center. Again, Stafford is a bust candidate worth playing because of the lack of other feasible options, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him turn in a quiet outing against Pittsburgh.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Week 7

24. Tyson Bagent, CHI (vs. LVR)

23. Desmond Ridder, ATL (@ TB)

22. Derek Carr, NO (vs. JAX)

21. Brian Hoyer, LVR (@ CHI)

20. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. WAS)

19. Kenny Pickett, PIT (@ LAR)

18. Jared Goff, DET (@ BAL)

17. Joshua Dobbs, ARI (@ SEA)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

16. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ NO)

15. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. PIT)

14. Sam Howell, WAS (@ NYG)

13. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. ATL)

12. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. GB)

11. Kirk Cousins, Min (vs. SF)

10. Deshaun Watson, CLE (@ IND)

9. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. ARI)

8. Brock Purdy, SF (@ MIN)

7. Jordan Love, GB (@ DEN)

6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. DET)

5. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ KC)

4. Josh Allen, BUF (@ NE)

3. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ PHI)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)

1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIA)