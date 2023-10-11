Running backs are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which running backs should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Running backs have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Week 6 of the NFL 2023 season is upon us, and fantasy football managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several running backs to start and several to sit in Week 6.

Running Backs to Start in Week 5:

Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. ARI)

Kyren Williams has been hot and cold so far this season and is coming off a middling performance against the Philadelphia Eagles run defense that stifled him for just 13 carries that totaled 53 yards. Also, the Rams were playing from behind for the majority of the game where they had to lean on their passing attack with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in order to try to come back but weren't successful.

RB Cheat Code Leaders (Targets + Redzone) Tony Pollard: 48

Christian McCaffrey: 47

Kyren Williams: 40

Josh JacobS: 38

Miles Sanders: 30

Bijan Robinson: 30

Alexander Mattison: 30

Kenneth Walker: 29

Rachaad White: 28 These are the players you want on your team… — SAL VETRI (@SalVetriDFS) October 4, 2023

Williams now gets to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a game that should have a positive game script for the Los Angeles Rams. He is still averaging 15.3 carries per game to go along with 2.6 receptions per game which would give him a safe floor coming into this game against the Arizona Cardinals who are giving up the fourth most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Other than the Rams' game against the Eagles, their defense has been stout for the most part, and if they keep them in this game or even give them the lead then there should be a healthy dose of Kyren Williams for a good bounce-back week for him in Week 6.

Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. CAR)

With the news of De'Von Achane reportedly being out for multiple weeks as he deals with a leg injury, Raheem Mostert is now the top back in Miami until Jeff Wilson returns to the field. The Dolphins just opened up the 21-day window for Wilson to return but he is still not ready to get back in there. With how the Dolphins always have a positive game script, thanks to having the highest-scoring offense in the league, there should be ample amount of opportunities for Mostert.

On top of Mostert seeing an uptick in potential opportunities, he is also going against the Carolina Panthers who have given up the second most fantasy points to opposing running backs on the season. They will also be at even more of a disadvantage having to play in the Miami heat where defenses come to struggle. As long as Mostert gets his 15-20+ touches he should far exceed his projections in Week 6.

Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. DEN)

Isiah Pacheco is finding his stride as of late scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games. During those games, he consistently saw 15+ touches and all of the goalline touches. With the Chiefs needing to preserve time and slow the pace of the game down they utilized Pacheco's downhill running to chew up some critical clock.

Kansas City gets to take on the worst run defense in all of football the Denver Broncos. They are giving up 187.6 rushing yards per game and are giving up 251.7 rushing yards per game over their last three games which is 85 yards more than the second-worst run defense the New York Jets. With a positive game script and a safe floor in terms of opportunity, Pacheco should have one of his best games of the season in Week 6.

Start ‘Em: James Cook, BUF (vs. NYG) and De'Andre Swift, PHI (@ NYJ)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 5:

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. PHI)

It is hard to have Breece Hall in this spot after such a great performance in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. As we were saying before, the Denver Broncos have a historically bad run defense and Hall just took full advantage of the matchup so you have to take it for what it was. He now gets one of the best run defenses in all of football the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles' front seven has only allowed 61.2 yards per game on the ground as they just bottled up Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams holding him just 53 yards on 13 carries. If this is any indication of what's in store for Breece Hall it could be a rough night at the office for the entire Jets offense not just Hall.

Javonte William, DEN (@ KC)

Javonte William's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for his career. Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin is finally healthy and has been a spark to the Broncos' backfield that has been much needed. His explosiveness has allowed to him average 7.6 yards per carry and a total of 89 yards. Even Samaje Perine was a threat out of the backfield catching four passes for 73 yards. This shows that the Denver Broncos don't have to give him a full workload when he is cleared to resume playing especially on a short week.

Even when Williams is fully healthy this backfield is going to be a problem to navigate as it looks like the Broncos will be playing the hot hand which could cap the ceiling for all three running backs. I would steer clear of Javonte Williams this week even if he is healthy enough to play.

Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BAL)

Derrick Henry is one of the more disappointments this season. Henry was already losing a bit of steam towards the end of last season and then the Tennessee Titans drafted a third-round rookie running back Tyjae Spears who has brought some life to this offense. He has certainly been much more explosive than his counterpart averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has also been a threat out of the backfield.

In Week 6 Derrick Henry gets a horrendous matchup against the Baltimore Ravens who ranked seventh in total rushing yards given up per game with just 91.4. They also just stuffed all the running lanes against the Pittsburgh Steelers allowing Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to combine for 77 yards on the ground. The Titans will also be playing from behind for the majority of this game and the game script will be there for a Tyjae Spears game more so than a Derrick Henry game.

Sit 'em: Zack Moss & Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ JAC) and Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. NO)

In conclusion, having dynamic running backs is of utmost importance in fantasy football. When looking ahead to Week 5 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Kyren Williams, Raheem Mostert, and Isiah Pacheco in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Breece Hall, Javonte Williams, and Derrick Henry. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your running back selections!