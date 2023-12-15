Which tight end will help your best fantasy football team in Week 15?

As we plunge into the 2023 fantasy football playoffs, owners brace themselves against potential pitfalls like injuries and challenging matchups. These could disrupt their crucial decisions — particularly in the often unpredictable realm of tight ends. Whether you find yourself in a comfortable lead or a nail-biting scenario, our Week 15 fantasy football tight end PPR rankings are your compass to navigate the landscape of potential stars, sleepers, and underperformers.

The previous week welcomed back Dallas Goedert. In addition, there's a possibility that Darren Waller, recovering from a hamstring issue, might make his return this week. These developments only fortify a position that has witnessed its fair share of surprises in 2023, from the ascent of Trey McBride to the challenges faced by Kyle Pitts.

In the tight end arena, favorable matchups position TJ Hockenson and Sam LaPorta as likely contributors to robust stat lines. While McBride, returning from a bye week, swiftly reclaims a spot in the top eight at his position. Watch out also for the resurgence of Dawson Knox. The landscape is ever-shifting, and these rankings aim to guide fantasy football enthusiasts through the nuances of Week 15.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 15 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

In Week 15, TJ Hockenson claims the coveted No. 1 spot in our rankings due to a favorable matchup against Cincinnati's second-weakest TE defense. Sam LaPorta secures the No. 2 position, boasting an even more advantageous matchup. This places him ahead of even the formidable Travis Kelce at No. 3. The top five is rounded out by Cleveland's David Njoku and San Francisco's George Kittle.

Hockenson has just been awesome this year. His prowess is evident across various statistical categories. Impressively, he ranks eighth in deep targets, fourth in red zone looks, and fourth in total touchdowns among his tight end peers. Among the 40 qualifying tight ends, Hockenson seizes the top spot in target share, boasting an impressive 23.9 percent.

#Vikings TE TJ Hockenson’s stats amongst tight ends around the #NFL: • 75 receptions (1st)

• 736 receiving yards (1st)

• 4 TD’s (T-3rd) pic.twitter.com/rf8dbfilEn — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 22, 2023

As Hockenson gears up for Week 15, his outlook is particularly promising. Cincinnati's defense has been vulnerable to tight ends throughout the season. The stage is set for Hockenson to capitalize on this favorable matchup. If quarterback Nick Mullens can deliver at least a league-average target quality this week, all signs point to Hockenson having a monstrous game.

Sure, Kittle and McBride face challenging matchups on paper. That said, their consistent performances throughout the season warrant a “must-start” status. However, it's crucial to note that their fantasy football floors may be slightly lower than usual. Dalton Kincaid also remains a viable option despite slipping in rankings following the return of Dawson Knox. This was proven by Kincaid's five catches on eight targets last week.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Taysom Hill, Isaiah Likely, and Pat Freiermuth might not be labeled as “must-starts.” Having said that, their favorable matchups make them intriguing options for Week 15. Both Likely and Freiermuth face defenses that ranked in the top 10 for fantasy football points per game (FPPG) allowed to TEs last week. As for Hill, he could exploit the Giants' 29th-ranked run defense. Of course, that's assuming he's relatively health.

Logan Thomas benefits from a top-five matchup, Tyler Conklin's recent target success adds value, and Gerald Everett enjoys a slightly favorable matchup. Though consistency might be an issue, they present solid outlooks for the week. Darren Waller remains a consideration if he plays. However, Daniel Bellinger carries a riskier profile due to his lower usage.

In deeper leagues, guys like Chig Okonkwo and Cade Otton offer boom-or-bust potential in favorable matchups. However, their lower floors make them riskier plays. Otton, in particular, stands out with a tendency to be less reliant on big plays.

Fantasy Football Busts

Week 15 poses tough matchups for guys like Goedert, Jake Ferguson, Evan Engram, and Kyle Pitts. Sure, their proven ability to produce in challenging situations is acknowledged. Still, the ceilings may be lower than usual this week. Hunter Henry and Cole Kmet also face defenses ranking in the bottom seven for FPPG allowed to TEs. In addition, Dalton Schultz (hamstring) and Brevin Jordan are worrisome, given Tennessee's stout defense against TEs.

Injury Concerns

Darren Waller (hamstring) could potentially return in Week 15 after a six-week rest. That said, optimism should be tempered as the Giants have little at stake. If he does play, his matchup against the Saints is enticing. Schultz (hamstring), Hill (hand, foot), and Tyler Higbee (neck) are also questionable for Week 15 after missing last Sunday's games. Hill appears the most likely to play. Still, close monitoring is advised throughout the week for all three players.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Tight End Rankings

1. TJ Hockenson, MIN @ CIN (2)

2. Sam LaPorta, DET vs. DEN (4)

3. Travis Kelce, KC @ NE (1)

4. David Njoku, CLE vs. CHI (8)

5. George Kittle, SF @ ARI (3)

6. Evan Engram, JAC vs. BAL (6)

7. Jake Ferguson, DAL @ BUF (7)

8. Trey McBride, ARI vs. SF (5)

9. Isaiah Likely, BAL @ JAC (9)

10. Dallas Goedert, PHI @ SEA (11)

11. Dalton Kincaid, BUF vs. DAL (10)

12. Cole Kmet, CHI @ CLE (14)

13. Kyle Pitts, ATL @ CAR (13)

14. Pat Freiermuth, PIT @ IND (15)

15. Logan Thomas, WAS @ LAR (19)