Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks on the quarterback room, after questions surround Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell recently spoke on the questions surrounding the quarterback room, with Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens sharing snaps in Week 14. O'Connell spoke on the impact that Dobbs made on the organization, but he believes, it's time to see what Mullens does behind the wheel.

Mullens will be the starter for the Vikings in Week 15 after Dobbs was benched against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was subbed into the game in the fourth quarter with a score of 0-0, leading Minnesota to a 3-0 victory. The Vikings stand as the No. 2 team in the NFC North, with a 7-6 record.

“Josh, for the better part of four games and three quarters there, led us to three wins and there’s a lot of teams in this league that when they do lose their starter, it takes a lot to overcome that and continue pressing onward,” O’Connell said, per Myles Simmons at Pro Football Talk. “The team we’re playing this week, they’re experiencing it right now and Jake Browning’s doing a lot of good things to lead them to some wins at the right time of the year. So, I think Josh understands the process and where we’ve been at.”

In football, decisions need to be made fairly quickly, since there are very few games on the schedule. Every week counts in a playoff push, so right now O'Connell is looking for a December spark that can keep the Vikings in the mix.

“I think he has respect for the opportunity he had and some of the really good things he did, but I think in communicating with him and making sure he knows exactly what the thought process is, the idea was to make sure there’s full transparency with these guys. I do believe Nick Mullens gives us the best chance to win the football game this Saturday, and that’s the decision we’ve made.”