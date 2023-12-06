The Bills may be set to get some big reinforcements ahead of Week 14 with Dawson Knox and Kaiir Elam both designated to return from IR

The Buffalo Bills have a must-win Week 14 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs on deck, and they are going to need all the help they can get if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive and walk away with a victory. Luckily, it looks like they could get a pair of players back from injured reserve in Dawson Knox and Kaiir Elam.

Both Knox and Elam have missed the Bills last five games while being on injured reserve, with Knox undergoing surgery on a wrist injury, and Elam dealing with an ankle injury. The good news is that both guys have been designated to return from the injured reserve ahead of Week 14, although Sean McDermott refused to reveal whether or not he expected either guy to play against the Chiefs.

Via Joe Buscaglia

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says they are opening up the 21-day practice windows for TE Dawson Knox and CB Kaiir Elam, who are both on Injured Reserve. As to whether or not either would play, McDermott preemptively said ‘We'll take it one day at a time.'”

Bills could get huge boosts from Dawson Knox and Kaiir Elam

Getting just one of these guys back would be huge, but there's a chance they both could be out there against the Chiefs. Knox's role has decreased with the emergence of Dalton Kincaid, but he's still a trusted target for Josh Allen, especially in the red zone. Elam, on the other hand, has only played in three games this season, but Buffalo would surely welcome him back considering how many other injuries they have in their secondary currently.

Buffalo still is in the playoff conversation with a 6-6 record, but they are going to have to start picking up wins soon if they want to actually make it to the postseason. That starts with getting a win over the Chiefs, which is going to be a tall task. As a result, it's going to be worth keeping a close eye on the statuses of Knox and Elam over the next few days to see whether or not they have a legit shot at suiting up for this huge game.