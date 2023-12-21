Which Tight End will star for your fantasy football team in Week 16?

Greetings, dedicated fantasy football fans! As we approach the crucial juncture of the fantasy football playoffs in Week 16, the pursuit of championship glory is reaching its pinnacle. Successfully navigating through the playoffs demands a strategic approach. Our Week 16 fantasy tight end rankings are meticulously curated to assist you in staving off elimination and chasing after that coveted championship title.

In the tight end domain, Trey McBride secures a spot in the top two following his impressive back-to-back 20-point performances. Isaiah Likely also ascends into the top 10. Meanwhile, Cole Kmet makes a move up the rankings. On the flip side, Taysom Hill, who saw minimal playing time last week, and Kyle Pitts are among the players experiencing a drop in rankings.

The tight end position has been a wild ride throughout the year, but we find ourselves at a peak as we enter the second round of the fantasy football playoffs. Our Week 16 fantasy tight end PPR rankings are arguably the most extensive they've been all season, too.

Several ailing tight ends returned to action last week. Miraculously, we made it through the weekend without any significant new injuries. Instead of questioning it, savor the moment. This is especially true if you're still in the midst of the battle for your league title.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 16 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Maintaining his top spot from last week, TJ Hockenson leads our rankings. Following closely are Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, David Njoku, and Sam LaPorta. Any of these choices is solid. Having said that, Hockenson, McBride, and Njoku stand out with favorable top-seven TE matchups. All three offer higher ceilings than usual this week.

Hockenson hauled in 6-of-7 targets for 63 yards in the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals. He remained a reliable target for Nick Mullens throughout the game. Expect him to continue as a dependable TE1 play for the remainder of the fantasy football season.

McBride had an outstanding performance, catching 10-of-11 targets for 102 yards in the Cardinals' 45-29 loss to the 49ers. Despite Arizona's tough defeat, McBride showcased resilience. With 11 targets, he remains a strong TE1 for fantasy football managers in the playoffs. He just displays a consistent rapport with various quarterbacks throughout the season.

Njoku also showcased an impressive Week 15 performance. He had 10 receptions out of 14 targets for a total of 104 yards and scored a touchdown. This marked a season-high for Njoku in both receptions and yards. Despite having his fourth quarterback of the year, Njoku demonstrated his ability to deliver on the field. Looking ahead, he aims to maintain this trend of strong performances as the Browns face Houston next week.

Evan Engram, George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Isaiah Likely, and Dallas Goedert round out our top 10. However, Kittle also appears in our “busts” list. Find out why later.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Pat Freiermuth and Darren Waller appear here this week. Freiermuth seeks to replicate his impressive nine-catch, 120-yard performance against Cincinnati in Week 12.

Kyle Pitts is a viable option this week, given the Colts' vulnerability to tight ends. They ranked ninth in fantasy football points allowed in Week 15. Though Pitts has a variable floor, his ceiling remains high. Similarly, Taysom Hill may hold promise in PPR leagues, given the Rams' struggle against TEs.

For those in need of deeper options, a “healthy” Hunter Henry and Cade Otton emerge as top streaming choices. Meanwhile, Logan Thomas and Tyler Higbee present strong cases in favorable matchups. In deeper leagues, a gamble on Jonnu Smith or Juwan Johnson may be warranted. That said, their low floors make them challenging to trust in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Fantasy Football Busts

Despite George Kittle regaining “must-start” status, a formidable matchup against Baltimore's top-eight TE defense tempers expectations. He carries a lower floor and ceiling than usual. Dallas Goedert faces a statistically tougher matchup. Considering his modest ceiling this season, better options may be available. The same holds for Dalton Schultz, although Cleveland has conceded four tight end touchdowns in their last four games.

Isaiah Likely's late-season surge might hit a roadblock against San Francisco's top-five TE defense. This makes him a risky choice with the season on the line. Deep-league plays like Tyler Conklin, Cole Kmet, and Gerald Everet are on the borderline of “must-sits.” This presents interesting decision-making challenges for fantasy football managers.

Fantasy Football Injuries

Aside from Luke Musgrave (kidney) and Hunter Henry (thigh/knee), the TE position is remarkably healthy for this stage of the season.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 Tight End Rankings

1. TJ Hockenson, MIN vs. DET (1)

2. Trey McBride, ARI @ CHI (2)

3. Travis Kelce, KC vs. LV (3)

4. David Njoku, CLE @ HOU (4)

5. Sam LaPorta, DET @ MIN (5)

6. Evan Engram, JAC @ TB (6)

7. George Kittle, SF vs. BAL (12)

8. Jake Ferguson, DAL @ MIA (7)

9. Isaiah Likely, BAL @ SF (15)

10. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. NYG (16)

11. Cole Kmet, CHI vs. ARI (27)

12. Dalton Kincaid, BUF @ LAC (10)

13. Darren Waller, NYG @ PHI (8)

14. Hunter Henry, NE @ DEN (11)

15. Dalton Schultz, HOU vs. CLE (20)