Cleveland tight end contributes key play on game-winning drive

The Browns were in big trouble in their Week 15 game at home against the Bears. They were trailing by 10 points in the 4th quarter, as their offense had largely been stifled by the Chicago defense. A comeback seemed unlikely, but the Browns found another gear thanks to Joe Flacco and tight end David Njoku. The result was a 20-17 Cleveland victory.

The Browns moved 9-5 n the season, while the Bears fell to 5-9. Flacco threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper that allowed the Browns to tie the score with 3:08 remaining in the 4th quarter. The powerful Cleveland defense shut down the Bears on the ensuing possession, and the Browns took advantage when they got the ball back.

It appeared that overtime was likely, because the Browns faced a 3rd-and-15 play from their own 47, David Njoku was not about to settle for that outcome. He took a Flacco pass on the sidelines and rumbled 34 yards to get to the Bears 19.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was not surprised that Njoku made a big play. “Dave, the kind of person he is and the kind of player he is, he is one of the best teammates I have ever been around,” Stefanski said. “The growth he has made and the fight that he has, he put it on display today.”

While it appeared the Browns had clinched the game when placekicker Dustin Hopkins kicked the go-ahead 34-yard field goal with 36 seconds left, the Bears nearly recaptured the game. Justin Fields launched a Hail Mary pass on the final play that hit Darnell Mooney in the stomach, but the Chicago receiver could not hold onto the ball, and the Browns had their victory.