The Cardinals failed to get B2Bs wins because of these guys!

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a devastating blow in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, falling to the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 45-29. As the dust settles on this disappointing loss, it's time to dissect the game and identify the key factors that led to the Cardinals' downfall. From missed opportunities to critical errors, the blame game is in full swing, and it's crucial to shine a light on the individuals who played a part in this defeat. So, let's dive into the heart of the matter and unravel the performances that left the Cardinals reeling in the face of the 49ers' onslaught.

Week 15 Loss

The Cardinals' clash with the 49ers was a high-octane battle that ultimately ended in a lopsided defeat for the Arizona team. Despite moments of brilliance, the Cardinals struggled to contain the 49ers' offensive juggernaut. They allowed a staggering 45 points to slip through their defenses. The absence of a cohesive game plan and the inability to adapt to the 49ers' relentless pressure proved to be the Cardinals' undoing. As the final whistle blew, the scoreboard painted a grim picture of the Cardinals' missed opportunities and defensive lapses. It left the team and its fans grappling with the harsh reality of a significant setback in their playoff aspirations.

Here we will look at the Arizona Cardinals who are most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyler Murray

Despite a stellar offensive performance, setting season highs in yards and points, the Cardinals fell short in Week 15. Arizona controlled time of possession by dominating in total yards (436 to 406) and rushing for an impressive 234 yards. However, Kyler Murray's two interceptions proved costly, with one resulting in a touchdown. Sure, Murray faced challenges throwing to lesser-known receivers like Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal late in the game. That said, the Cardinals demand more from their star quarterback.

The game's turning point occurred when 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward intercepted Murray twice. With the defense managing only two stops throughout the game, these plays proved insurmountable.

Receiving Corps

In stark contrast to the Cardinals' overall offensive success, the receiving corps had a dismal showing. The combined efforts of the Arizona wide receivers amounted to a mere four receptions for 20 yards. Hollywood Brown and Michael Wilson failed to register a single catch. Noteworthy, however, was Trey McBride's standout performance. He hauled in 10 passes for 102 yards. That's a promising development for the franchise.

The glaring discrepancy in production between tight ends and receivers was evident. Arizona's three tight ends combined for 15 catches, 172 yards, and a touchdown. In contrast, the four Cardinals wide receivers with at least three targets managed only 20 yards, one yard less than the trio of running backs who contributed as pass catchers.

This disparity highlights a concerning trend. Despite injuries to key receivers like Brown and Wilson, the Cardinals need greater production from their wideouts to advance their offensive game plan. Of Murray's 26 completions, a staggering 22 went to tight ends or running backs. This underscores the lack of contribution from the wide receiver corps. In fact, Marquise Brown went catchless for the second consecutive game. Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch were the lone bright spots, combining for four receptions. For the Cardinals to thrive, a more balanced offensive approach is imperative.

Pass Rush

In a concerning trend, the Cardinals faced another setback in their pass rush. They failed to tally a single sack for the third consecutive game. Their efforts were limited to only one credited quarterback hit. Dennis Gardeck was also penalized for roughing the passer in another instance. This lapse significantly allowed the opposing quarterback, Brock Purdy, to throw four touchdown passes. It's worth noting that Gardeck, who entered the game as the team leader with five sacks, left this contest without adding to his sack tally for the fourth straight game.

Pass Coverage

Brock Purdy finds a WIDE OPEN Christian McCaffrey for the Niners TD 😳 It's CMC's 19th touchdown of the season!pic.twitter.com/4OaJltMfM4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

The Cardinals' struggles extended beyond the pass rush. This was evident in their pass coverage as well. A glaring vulnerability emerged, leading to two of the 49ers' touchdowns. Notably, Deebo Samuel found himself completely uncovered on the first score of the day for San Francisco. The breakdown in coverage was even more pronounced on Christian McCaffrey's 41-yard touchdown reception. He was inexplicably left unattended behind the Cardinals' defense. Despite having to make a leaping catch, McCaffrey managed to recover from a stumble, navigate untouched, and score. These lapses in coverage contributed significantly to the 49ers' offensive success.

Looking Ahead

In reflecting upon the Arizona Cardinals' disheartening performance against the San Francisco 49ers, it becomes evident that a confluence of factors contributed to their defeat. There were Kyler Murray's crucial interceptions that overshadowed an otherwise stellar offensive display. Of course, there were also the receivers' lackluster contributions and the defensive struggles in both pass rush and coverage. The absence of a pass rush, coupled with breakdowns in coverage that left opposing players unguarded, highlighted vulnerabilities that must be addressed for future success. A comprehensive evaluation of these shortcomings becomes imperative as the Cardinals regroup and strategize for the remainder of the season.