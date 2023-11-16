The quarterbacks could put up big numbers in Week 11, if cooler heads prevail and they start playing up to their capabilities.

The NFL season has been filled with twists and turns so far, and Week 11 should be no exception.

The schedule is jam-packed with high quality games including a Monday Night Football Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles, that should give both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes plenty of chances to stuff the stat sheet for fantasy football owners.

The quarterback position took a big hit as it was revealed that Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson is out for the season. The top ten waiver wire pickups for Week 11 were also discussed recently.

QBs to Start in Week 11

Patrick Mahomes (vs. Eagles)

It may seem obvious, but Patrick Mahomes is a must-start against the Eagles this weekend. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is notorious for holding back the offensive razzle dazzle until the biggest games of the season, and none have been bigger to this date than the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday evening.

Expect Mahomes' best performance of the season on Monday.

Jalen Hurts (at Chiefs)

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star is chomping at the bit to prove he's still an MVP candidate, and he will get his chance against the Chiefs on the road.

Expect the running game to open things up for AJ Brown and others through the air. A shoot-out could take place on Monday and Hurts is in position to rack up big numbers.

Josh Allen (vs. Jets)

The Jets' defense has certainly had its moments this season. On Sunday, expect Allen and the Bills to rebound with a big performance against Robert Saleh's team.

If Allen can cut back on the turnovers that have plagued him recently, four or more touchdowns (including at least one rushing) is not out of the question.

Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Raiders)

The Raiders are dangerous close to “playing out the string,” and are likely to enjoy the South Beach weather more than the actual game itself in Week 11.

Expect Tagovailoa to put up the biggest fantasy total of all QBs this weekend.

QBs to Sit in Week 11

Jared Goff (vs. Bears)

Goff is an explosive player both on the road and at home but thrives even more at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions QB has what it takes to put up big numbers against the Bears. On paper this game has the makings of a shootout with Justin Fields expected to return.

The x-factor in this scenario is the Lions' improved defense and running game. Expect Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone and the rest of the Lions' defenders to force turnovers in this game.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are better fantasy plays this weekend in the running game. Expect Goff to put up a touchdown or two and about 200 yards, but it won't be enough for a huge fantasy payday in Week 11.

CJ Stroud (vs. Cardinals)

Stroud is flying high en route to possible Rookie of the Year honors. But now that the cat is out of the bag on Stroud's abilities, expect the Cardinals to key in on the former Ohio State Buckeyes star, forcing him into mistakes in Week 11.

A big game is not out of the question, but Stroud is bound to hit a rookie wall soon and this looks like the week it could happen.

Baker Mayfield (at 49ers)

The 49ers are in playoff mode already as evidenced by their decimation of the Jaguars next week. Mayfield has what it takes to put up big stats, but on the road against a stacked 49ers defense, expect turnovers and one touchdown or fewer in a lopsided Buccaneers road loss.

Bryce Young (vs. Cowboys)

Young gets a Cowboys team that is hungry and ready to prove itself heading into Week 11.

If Micah Parsons and the Cowboys come ready to play on defense, it should be a long afternoon for the former number one overall pick as his growing pains continue with an outclassed Carolina Panthers franchise.