Looking to improve your fantasy football team? Check out our Week 11 waiver wire pickups to see why Devin Singletary should top your list.

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season saw the likes of the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Eagles on bye, putting a lot of your fantasy football roster on your bench. Relying on depth probably worried you a bit this week too, but our Week 11 waiver wire pickups are here to help.

With players like Sam Howell, Devin Singletary, Jaylen Warren, Brandin Cooks, and Noah Brown placing near the top of their respective positions, value presents itself in crazy places in fantasy football. Your roster can never have too much depth, especially as the season wears on and the injuries pick up.

As always, the following list includes players that are rostered on 50 or fewer percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. You can never have too much talent on your fantasy football roster, which makes your Week 7 waiver wire pickups that more important.

10. Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders – TE

3.3% Rostered

As the lone tight end on this waiver wire pickups list, rookie Michael Mayer carries a lot of responsibility – even if the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled. After hauling in his first career TD, Mayer hopefully will find himself as a bigger part of the offense, catching passes from fellow rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Mayer may not be at the starting level yet, but if his role continues to grow in this offense, then he could be considered a fringe top-15 TE moving forward.

9. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys – RB

3.8% Rostered

While the expected blowout win over the Giants did happen, it was Rico Dowdle – and not Tony Pollard – who led the way from Dallas’ backfield. Finding the end zone for the second time this season, Dowdle made the most of his 12 carries, going for 79 yards and a score.

Pollard was unable to get much of anything going, and while he is far from relinquishing any bit of his starting role, Dowdle should be the main rest-giver for Pollard. The Cowboys offense, which faces Carolina and Washington next, could utilize Dowdle more, giving your roster a potential RB3 bench option.

8. Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens – RB

23.3% Rostered

Baltimore’s rookie speedster, Keaton Mitchell, was back at it again on Sunday, this time only needing four touches to find the end zone. The volume wasn’t there this week compared to last week’s 10-touch outing, but Mitchell does a lot with the work he gets.

Baltimore’s rushing attack needs to inject a little life into it, and Mitchell can be that option – but tread lightly, especially until he starts to see a sustained workload.

7. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys – WR

49.1% Rostered

Another member of the Cowboys offense, Brandin Cooks, finds himself on our Week 11 waiver wire pickups, and his Week 10 performance has a lot to do with that. Nine receptions for 173 yards and a TD was Cook’s biggest output since joining Dallas, and big things could still be on the horizon for Cooks as he looks to cement himself as one of Dak Prescott’s top targets.

6. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers – WR

15.1% Rostered

It’s tough to voluntarily seek out a player from the Green Bay Packers for your fantasy football team, but rookie receiver Jayden Reed has been bucking that trend lately.

Even with the struggles of Jordan Love, Reed has seen at least three targets in every game but one this year, and he found the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season. Reed is behind Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson on the depth chart, but Love prefers to utilize Reed as his safety valve, making for a solid WR3 safety valve.

5. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings – RB

2.8% Rostered

With Alexander Mattison having suffered a concussion in Week 11 and Cam Akers out for the season, Ty Chandler was the next man up in the second half for Minnesota. And even before Mattison was injured, Chandler has seen his fair share of touches.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Chandler did well with his 15 carries, going for 45 yards and a TD – while the entire running back room has been dreadful for fantasy football purposes this season, he’s worth a look moving forward.

4. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders – RB

43.7% Rostered

While his rushing workload has dwindled to barely any carries, Antonio Gibson has really started to come alive in the passing game lately. Three consecutive games of five receptions has reintroduced Gibson to fantasy relevancy, and Sunday was Gibson’s second receiving TD of the year.

His ceiling is limited, especially with Brian Robinson showcasing his dual-threat abilities lately, but Gibson has a role on this offense. With the Giants, Cowboys and Dolphins up next before their Week 14 bye, look for Gibson to continue to see enough passing game work to be relevant.

3. Noah Brown, Houston Texans – WR

27.0% Rostered

While C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell have earned the majority of headlines lately, Noah Brown has come alive the past two weeks. With Robert Woods still out with an injury, Brown has become one of Stroud’s favorite targets and looks to have some value for your fantasy football rosters moving forward.

Brown may take a backseat when Woods returns, but he certainly has earned plenty of work in this offense. 13 receptions and over 320 total receiving yards across the past two weeks shows that maybe, just maybe, this Houston offense is good.

2. Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings – QB

38.9% Rostered

The apparent savior of teams who lost their quarterback to injury, Joshua Dobbs is doing his magician’s work for the Minnesota Vikings now. In his first full game with Minnesota, he helped lead them to a win over the Saints with a turnover-free outing.

Dobbs is the perfect blend of downfield pusher but mobile decision-maker at QB, a solid pairing for Minnesota. With the return of Justin Jefferson on the horizon, this Vikings offense could be even harder to stop moving forward.

1. Devin Singletary, Houston Texans – RB

50.8% Rostered

Another member of the Houston offense makes an appearance on our Week 11 waiver wire pickups, as Devin Singletary was awesome as the lead back in Houston’s win over the Bengals. With Dameon Pierce out, Singletary had 31!!! touches against Cincinnati, going for 161 total yards and a rushing score.

Pierce might be the better back of the two, but Singletary should be the starter moving forward. He has been more efficient in his touches compared to Pierce, and he just feels like a better fit for this team, a team that is turning its sights to making the playoffs.